Mumbai News: Final CMRS Safety Inspection For Metro Line 2B Phase 1 Begins Today | Vijay Gohil FPJ

The Phase 1 of the Metro Line 2B, is moving closer to launch with the final safety inspection beginning today (Thursday September 10th) . The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) team will carry out checks on a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd before granting approval for passenger operations once again. Earlier the CMRS team did safety inspection in April this year and provided a checklist which needs to be full filled by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA), which is the project implementing authority so to obtain the final approval, said an official.

Phase 1 Stations

Phase 1 of the corridor includes five stations—Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, and Mandale. The new link is expected to significantly boost east–west connectivity in the city.

Train Deployment

The first six-coach train for Line 2B, built by Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), arrived at the Mandale depot in November 2023. Once the entire 23.6-km line with 20 stations is operational, it will connect with several major transport systems including the Western and Eastern Express Highways, suburban rail networks, the Monorail, and other metro lines such as 2A(DN Nagar to Dahisar), 3 (Colaba Bandra SEEPZ) and 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli).

Construction Challenges

Construction of the elevated corridor has faced multiple hurdles, from utility line shifting and traffic congestion to pandemic disruptions, pushing it beyond the original December 2025 deadline. A metro car shed is also under development at Mandale on a 31.4-hectare plot. When fully functional, Metro Line 2B is expected to slash travel time along the route by up to 75%.