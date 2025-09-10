Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of recent gas leak incidents, including one at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser (RCF) plant in Chembur. The court’s bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, acted on news reports highlighting the dangerous leaks.

Court Issues Notice Over Gas Leaks

“We are taking cognisance of three news articles regarding gas leaks. You, state, are put to notices,” the bench stated, adding that officers from the legal services authority would be sent to the affected areas for further inspection.

Referring to the incidents, the judges noted a recent report in which four people lost their lives due to a gas leak, in addition to the Chembur event.

Panic Near RCF plant

On Monday morning, residents near the RCF plant reported symptoms such as breathlessness, eye and skin irritation, and nausea. They also described a strong chemical odor and thick haze in the area, suspecting a gas leak. However, RCF officials clarified that the emission was merely water vapour, and authorities who visited the site confirmed there was no leak.

Read Also Bombay Parsi Punchayet Urges Union Minister Nitin Gadkari For Emergency Safety Measures On ‘Death...

In another incident on Monday, an alleged gas leak alarmed residents in Salwad and Shivajinagar near Aarti Drugs Ltd, located at Tarapur MIDC. The alleged leak of hydrochloric acid (HCl) during production caused dense fumes, leading to complaints of eye and throat irritation. Panic ensued, forcing many locals to evacuate their homes.