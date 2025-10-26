 Unexpected Rain Clears Navi Mumbai Air, AQI Rises From ‘Poor’ To ‘Good’
Unexpected Rain Clears Navi Mumbai Air, AQI Rises From ‘Poor’ To ‘Good’

Recent rains in Navi Mumbai improved air quality, lowering the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 42, classified as 'Good'. This change followed a period of 'poor' air quality due to Diwali-related pollution and stagnant conditions, marking the cleanest air in over a week.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Unexpected Rain Clears Navi Mumbai Air, AQI Rises From ‘Poor’ To ‘Good’ | X (@_VimalVarshney)

Navi Mumbai: Recent unseasonal rainfall has brought unexpected relief to residents of Navi Mumbai by significantly improving the region's air quality. On October 25, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Navi Mumbai dropped to 42, categorized as 'Good,' marking the cleanest air in over a week.

The improvement in air quality is attributed to the rainfall's ability to wash away pollutants and reduce particulate matter in the atmosphere. Prior to the rain, the AQI had been in the 'Poor' category, exceeding 200, due to factors such as post-Diwali firecracker emissions and stagnant atmospheric conditions.

Meteorologists have noted that while the rain has provided temporary relief, the forecast indicates continued precipitation and elevated humidity throughout the coming week, according to report by Loksatta. Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions during this period.

This unexpected improvement in air quality highlights the significant impact weather conditions can have on urban pollution levels and underscores the importance of monitoring and responding to environmental changes.

