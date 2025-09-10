Mumbai News: BMC Retrieves 2000 MT Ganpati Idols Remnants From Sea, Transports To Shilpata Plant For Scientific Disposal

The court had ordered immersion of all idols below the height of six feet in artificial ponds | Photo Credit: Unsplash

The BMC has retrieved around 2000 metric tonnes of remnants of the immersed Ganpati idols, which are being transported to its construction and debris (C&D) recycling plant at Shilphata in Thane district for scientific disposal. The 10-day-long Ganeshotsav concluded on September 6, and the immersion of idols continued until the morning of September 7. A total of 1,97,114 idols were immersed during this Ganesh festival, according to the BMC data, which included 1,81,375 household idols and 10,148 sarvajanik Ganesh idols and 5,591 idols of Gauri and Hartalika.

Bombay HC Directive

As per the Bombay High Court directions, the civic body had to remove the remaining materials of immersed idols within 24 hours after each visarjan day and dispose off them scientifically to ensure an environment-friendly visarjan. The court had ordered immersion of all idols below the height of six feet in artificial ponds. The BMC had installed over 288 artificial ponds across Mumbai.

“The retrieval of remnants of the idols has been done as per the court orders. It will be transported to Shilphata’s C&D recycling plant, where it will be scientifically disposed of. The methodology for scientific disposal will be as per the guidelines of the expert committee formed by the state government,” a BMC officer said.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/