 Stan Swamy Memorial Lecture 2025 On Migration To Be Held Online On September 13
Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2019 after violence at the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon gathering. He was reportedly ailing when he passed away.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:27 AM IST
article-image
Priest Stan Swamy | Photo: Twitter Image

The Stan Swamy Memorial Lecture 2025 on 'Migration for Livelihood: Hope Amidst Miseries' by Fr Prem Xalxo, will be held online on September 13, after the programme organised by St Xavier's College on August 9 was cancelled.

The annual Stan Swamy Memorial Lecture, in remembrance of the Jesuit priest who died in custody on July 5, 2021, while facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was originally scheduled to be held on August 9 at St Xavier's College, a Jesuit-run institution, but was cancelled after protests from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2019 after violence at the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon gathering. He was reportedly ailing when he passed away.

article-image

The online meeting at 6.00 pm will be chaired by advocate Indira Jaising. It is now being organised by groups, including the PUCL, Karvaan-e-Mohabbat, Citizens For Democracy, People’s Watch, Hum Bharat ke Log, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Federation of Maharashtrian Muslims, Indian American Muslim Council, Bombay Catholic Sabha, ANHAD, and Citizens for Justice and Peace.

