Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: 'BJP To Contest Mumbai And Major Municipal Elections As MahaYuti Alliance,' Says State President Ravindra Chavan

Mumbai, Dec 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the upcoming municipal and local self-government elections as part of the MahaYuti alliance, announced State BJP President Ravindra Chavan at Nagpur on Thursday.

High-Level Meeting Held to Finalise Strategy

Chavan said that a joint meeting was held recently with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and himself to discuss the party’s strategy for the forthcoming municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad elections. The BJP’s core committee also held a separate round of discussions on the same issue.

Municipal Polls Expected in January; ZP Polls May Face Delay

He stated that municipal polls are likely to be held in January. However, Zilla Parishad elections may be delayed due to the pending reservation-related case in the Supreme Court. “In this context, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the need to develop a structured approach and strategy to contest these elections unitedly as MahaYuti,” Chavan added.

Alliance Leaders Push for United BMC and Other Major Municipal Elections

During the meeting, leaders unanimously expressed the view that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation election, along with other major municipal polls, should be fought as a united alliance. Accordingly, committees will be formed at the party level for each municipal corporation to work out seat-sharing and other coordination mechanisms.

Committee Formation to Plan and Coordinate Elections

Acting on the suggestion of Chief Minister Fadnavis, a committee of key office-bearers will be formed to finalize planning for municipal elections. “The senior leadership has agreed to contest all major municipal elections in a positive and unified manner as MahaYuti,” Chavan confirmed.

Development and Public Welfare to Remain Key Focus

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Fadnavis in Maharashtra, it is essential to prioritize public welfare and ensure that development schemes reach citizens effectively. “For this reason, the attempt is to contest most elections as MahaYuti,” he said.

Another Meeting at Deputy CM Shinde’s Residence Reinforces United Stand

Chavan also revealed that another meeting was held last night at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where both leaders reiterated the view that Mumbai and other municipal elections must be contested as a united alliance.

Seat-Sharing to Be Finalised by Top MahaYuti Leadership

He clarified that all major decisions regarding MahaYuti and local self-government elections will be taken jointly by CM Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other senior alliance leaders. Seat-sharing for municipal elections will be decided based on public interest and local circumstances.

MahaYuti Alliance Structure and BJP Survey Findings

Chavan concluded by noting that the MahaYuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RPI and several other allied parties.

Last month, BJP Mumbai conducted a survey of the city, which indicated that the party could win more than 100 seats in the BMC election. However, to achieve a majority, they will need the support of the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena.

