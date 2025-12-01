Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: ‘Secure 51 Per Cent Votes At Every Booth,’ BJP State Chief Ravindra Chavan Urges Party Workers | VIDEO

Maharashtra, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan | X - @RaviDadaChavan

Mumbai, Dec 01: On the eve of the municipal and Nagar Panchayat elections in Maharashtra, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan has issued a strong appeal to party workers, urging them to put in maximum effort to secure 51 percent votes at every polling booth.

Grassroots Strengthening Key, Says BJP Chief

Speaking ahead of the voting scheduled for Tuesday, Chavan said the upcoming elections are crucial for strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

“Aim for 51% Votes Per Booth”

“If we want to build a strong India, it is essential to build a strong BJP. For that, every worker must ensure we achieve 51% votes per booth in tomorrow’s polls,” Chavan stated in his message to the party cadre.

BJP Workers Told to Intensify Voter Outreach

He further directed BJP workers to begin intensive voter outreach from early morning on election day. “Each worker must go door-to-door and ensure victory for both the BJP president candidates and councillor candidates in their respective municipalities and Nagar Panchayats,” he said.

Chavan Highlights Leadership of Modi and Fadnavis

Highlighting leadership at the national and state level, Chavan added: “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we aim to build a developed India, and under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, we must build a developed Maharashtra.”

‘From Parliament to Panchayat’ Strategy Recalled

He also reminded party workers of the BJP’s guiding strategy — “From Parliament to Panchayat.” According to him, strengthening the party at every level of governance is necessary to achieve long-term development goals.

Appeal for Full Commitment During Elections

Chavan concluded by urging party workers to remain fully committed throughout the election process. “Keeping this goal in mind, every BJP worker should participate with full strength and capacity. This election is our fight, and we must win it booth by booth,” he said.

Voting to Be Held on Tuesday

Voting across municipal bodies in the state will take place on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

