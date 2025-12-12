 Citizens To Stage Peaceful Protest In Vashi, Demand Urgent Action On Air Pollution
Residents of Vashi will hold a peaceful protest at Mini Seashore on 20 December, urging NMMC to act on the city’s worsening air quality. Citizens plan to submit an Immediate Action Plan and have launched an online petition, calling for urgent, transparent measures to protect public health and ensure clean air.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Citizens To Stage Peaceful Protest In Vashi, Demand Urgent Action On Air Pollution | Representational Image {Anand Chaini}

As air quality in the city continues to deteriorate, residents are set to hold a peaceful protest in Vashi this Saturday, demanding immediate intervention from authorities to address what they describe as a growing health emergency.

The demonstration will take place at Mini Seashore, Sector 10A, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am on 20 December.

Organisers say the protest aims to send a clear message to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). “We cannot stay silent while our air becomes unbreathable. Clean air is not a luxury — it’s our basic right,” said one of the citizen coordinators.

As part of the protest, residents will also submit an Immediate Action Plan to NMMC, outlining actionable steps for reducing air pollution across the city. “We are demanding accountability, transparency, and urgent on-ground measures. Navi Mumbai’s future depends on what happens now,” an organiser added.

article-image

Citizens have also launched an online petition urging the government to prioritise air quality. “We need every voice. When the public stands together, the system is forced to pay attention,” the group stated.

Residents are encouraged to join the protest with their friends and families. The organisers noted, “Bring your courage, bring your concern — because clean air is non-negotiable.”

