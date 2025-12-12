Maharashtra Secures Major Investment As Brookfield Unveils Asia’s Biggest GCC Plan |

Mumbai: In a major milestone toward making Maharashtra a global GCC (Global Capability Center) hub, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Brookfield will set up Asia’s largest GCC project in Mumbai, spread across nearly 2 million sq ft. The project is expected to generate 45,000 jobs, including 15,000 direct and 30,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting held at the Jio Convention Centre, attended by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, ANSR CEO Vikram Ahuja, and Brookfield’s Ankur Gupta. Several key investment proposals and technology partnership opportunities for the State were discussed.

A global capability center (GCC) is a strategic offshore or nearshore entity established by multinational corporations (MNCs) to build in-house capabilities across various business functions. These centers serve as an extension of the parent organization, delivering critical services such as technology development, business operations, finance, human resources, and customer experience, among others

CM Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s skilled talent pool, strong infrastructure, and industry-friendly environment make it the preferred destination for global capability centers. He added that the State’s new GCC policy will significantly boost skill-based job creation and economic growth.

He further revealed that global logistics giant FedEx is also keen on investing in GCC operations and related activities around the Mumbai–Navi Mumbai airport region.

Fadnavis said he urged Microsoft to consider Maharashtra as a priority destination for its future investments. “Microsoft already has its biggest investment in India located in Maharashtra. I am confident they will expand further and help position Maharashtra as a major Artificial Intelligence hub,” he said.

During the Microsoft AI Tour event, Satya Nadella showcased the “Crime AIOS” platform developed in partnership with the Maharashtra government. CM Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s AI-based crime detection model has become a guiding example for the entire country.

The meeting also included discussions on developing AI Co-Pilots for healthcare, education, agriculture, and public service delivery. Fadnavis stated that Microsoft has assured Maharashtra priority in its $17 billion India investment plan.

Highlighting the State’s innovation, the Chief Minister noted that Maharashtra’s “Marvel” platform has reduced the time required to detect cyber and financial crimes from 3–4 months to just 24 hours, helping citizens recover money faster and enabling quicker identification of offenders.

