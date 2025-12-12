Ghansoli Residents Rally To Save 350-Tree Temple Grove From Possible CIDCO Action | Representative image

A 64-guntha green pocket surrounding the Shri Devkadevi Temple in Ghansoli Sector 11 home to nearly 350 mature trees and considered a cultural landmark by residents has emerged as the centre of a growing citizens’ movement. Locals fear that the land, long protected as a temple precinct, is now under threat following indications of possible action by CIDCO’s encroachment department.

On Thursday, villagers from across the Ghansoli region gathered in what they described as a “collective defence of heritage and ecology,” vowing to protect the temple grove from any construction activity. For them, the issue is not just about land, but about safeguarding a rare green patch in an increasingly overcrowded city.

“This is not just a plot — it is our history, our ecology, and our identity. Once the trees go, there is no bringing them back,” said one resident attending the gathering.

Community representatives allege that the temple land is being eyed by private developers, raising alarm among locals who describe the grove as a “natural oxygen zone” in a densely populated neighbourhood. They have appealed to the Chief Minister and the Urban Development Department to intervene and ensure the land is protected.

OBC leader Rajaram Patil said the community is ready for a prolonged struggle. “If our sacred space and its trees are threatened, we will resist with peaceful but determined protest. Our lives are tied to this land,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from historic environmental struggles, former corporator Ghanshyam Madhvi announced that residents will adopt a Chipko-style tree protection movement, similar to Nashik’s Tapovan campaign, by physically embracing trees to prevent felling.

Environmental activists have welcomed the move, saying urban green spaces are becoming increasingly rare and must be preserved as essential public assets.

Bharat Fulchand Patil, president of the Shri Devkadevi Temple Trust, said the issue has united the entire community.

“We will not let a single tree fall. Hundreds of families depend on this sacred grove for daily worship, community activities, and the cooling green cover it provides. If needed, we are prepared for an indefinite fast. This is a fight for survival,” he said.

