'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active Politics

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj | Photo: ANI

Mohit Kamboj, the 41-year-old leader who breathed life into the city Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told FPJ on Monday that he has retired from active politics. He clarified that he continued to be a member of the BJP, but he has deliberately ceased to be active politically the past six months. "I wish to devote more time to my business," he explained.

Many in the BJP are surprised by his decision because Mohit was regarded as a rising star of the party in the city. He was known in political and bureaucratic circles for his close proximity to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shift from Varanasi to Mumbai in 2002 proved turning point

He came to Mumbai in 2002 from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi, and in a short time became president of the Indian Bullion & Jewellers' Association in which capacity he made an impact at the national level. In recognition of his dynamism, he was appointed vice-president of the city BJP in 2013 and the following year he was given the party ticket to contest the assembly elections from Dindoshi in Goregaon (east). He was the richest candidate in Maharashtra with declared assets worth Rs 353.53 cr. He lost the polls to Sunil Prabhu of the Shiv Sena in a triangular contest. Despite the defeat he was made president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP.

Political stature grew during Mahayuti rule

After the Mahayuti led by the BJP captured power in the last assembly elections, Kamboj's political stature shot up primarily because of his closeness to Fadnavis. A video of him lifting a smiling Fadnavis soon after the results went viral.

However, now Kamboj has decided to withdraw from active politics and expand his business in bullion, real estate etc at the global level.