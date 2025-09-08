BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Filming Her While Bathing In UP's Farrukhabad; VIDEO Shows Father-In-Law Beating Her With Stick | X

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), September 08: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which is woman is being brutally beaten by an elderly man in the middle of the street in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. The woman who is being thrashed in the viral video is reportedly the sister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mukesh Rajput. She has accused her father-in-law and two brothers-in-law of brutally assaulting her. She alleged that they secretly filmed her while she was bathing and attacked her when she caught them.

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred in Avanti Bai Nagar in Farrukhabad, where the woman lives. The viral video shows that the woman is standing on the street along with her alleged brother-in-law after which her elderly father-in-law comes with a stick and starts hitting her. The woman does not move and even stop the elderly man from hitting her. The old man hits her five times with the stick in just six seconds.

Assault Video

The man who stood on the opposite of the bike, pulls her hair and pushes her to the ground. The video of the assault is making rounds on social media. The victim woman registered a complaint in connection with the matter and said in her complaint that her in-laws filmed her while she was bathing and then attacked her. The police have registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Woman Registers Case

The woman said that the incident occurred at around 1 PM on Sunday (September 7). She claimed that her father-in-law Laxman Singh and her brothers-in-law Rajesh and Girish, were recording her video from above the bathroom grill. When she caught them and protested against their action, they started abusing her. Soon after, Laxman Singh allegedly threatened her with his licensed rifle and also hit her with its butt. As she tried to escape, Rajesh attacked her with a knife while Girish hit her with an iron rod, due to which she suffered serious injuries.

She further alleged that she ran outside the house onto the street, where her father-in-law beat her mercilessly with a stick in front of the neighbours and the other people present on the spot. One of her brothers-in-law also pulled her hair after which she fell to the ground. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

Police Action

The police said that a complaint has been registered under relevant sections in connection with the matter. The woman who has been identified as Reena had been sent for medical after her complaint was registered. The police have also said that the father-in-law and her brother-in-law have been taken into custody and further legal action is being taken against the accused.