 RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Accuses NDA Of Lying Over Special Trains For Chhath, Calls Claims Misleading
This year, the festival of faith has also taken on a political hue, with parties using the occasion to connect emotionally with the people of Bihar. Lalu accused the BJP and the NDA government of misleading the public over the operation of special trains for the festival.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Patna: As Bihar is slated to go to polls in November, political activity has intensified, with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday criticising the NDA government, saying that the latter's claim about extra trains to clear passenger rush was a "blatant lie".

This year, the festival of faith has also taken on a political hue, with parties using the occasion to connect emotionally with the people of Bihar.

Lalu accused the BJP and the NDA government of misleading the public over the operation of special trains for the festival.

In a social media post, Lalu wrote, "The uncrowned king of lies and the master of empty promises boasted that out of 13,198 trains in the country, 12,000 trains would be run for Bihar during Chhath. This also turned out to be a blatant lie. Even during Chhath, they cannot properly run trains for Biharis who have suffered from migration for 20 years under the NDA government."

article-image

The RJD chief further flayed the NDA for "neglecting" Bihar's development, saying, "My fellow Biharis are forced to travel in trains in inhumane conditions. How shameful is this? Due to the wrong policies of the double-engine government, more than 4 crore people from Bihar migrate every year for work. After the UPA government, the NDA has not established any major industry in Bihar. These people are anti-Bihar."

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways had earlier announced the operation of over 12,000 special trains for Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, aimed at facilitating the travel of migrant workers returning home.

However, the Opposition alleges that this claim is misleading and that passengers continue to face severe difficulties in reaching their native places.

Meanwhile, with the nomination process completed, the first phase of voting in Bihar will take place on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11.

article-image

The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

Political leaders from all major parties are currently touring the state, addressing rallies and sharpening their campaign messaging.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

