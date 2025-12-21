Mob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For Robber; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The migrant visibly injured in the incident |

A migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death by a mob after being mistaken for a robber in Kerala’s Palakkad district on December 19. The incident came to light after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the migrant worker is seen sitting or crouching on dusty ground in an outdoor rural area, near pipes and debris. He appears disheveled, with visible dirt and blood on his face looking exhausted, confused and in pain.

Several men are seen surrounding him, restraining his arms and aggressively questioning him. They are heard asking, “What language do you speak?”, “Which village are you from?” and “Are you Bangladeshi?”

The victim is heard mumbling incoherently, mentioning a sister and referring to Bangladesh, repeatedly saying, “Yes, I don’t know.” Towards the end of the video, he is seen being repeatedly and violently assaulted by the men present.

Victim Reportedly Mentally Unstable, Lost His Way

According to media reports, the victim was mentally unstable and had lost his way while returning to the industrial estate where he worked along with other migrant labourers.

By evening, he was spotted near a group of women working under the MGNREGS scheme. When he allegedly rummaged through one of their bags used to store meals the women raised an alarm. A group of young men nearby rushed to the spot and allegedly assaulted him, a police officer said.

Five Arrested, Booked for Murder

The Walayar Police arrested five local residents in connection with the incident on charges of murder. According to an Indian Express report, all the accused are locals engaged in sundry jobs and were remanded to judicial custody by a court on Friday.

FIR Details and Investigation Underway

As per the FIR, a doctor on duty at the hospital informed the police that the victim had sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding from the nose and mouth. The doctor indicated that profuse bleeding may have led to his death, following which police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said further action would be taken after receiving the post-mortem report, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine whether more people were involved in the assault.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Ramnarayan Bhayar, a migrant worker from Chamba district in Chhattisgarh. He is survived by his wife and two children.