 Mob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For Robber; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For Robber; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Mob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For Robber; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death by a mob in Kerala’s Palakkad district after being mistaken for a robber. The incident surfaced after a video of the assault went viral online. Police arrested five locals and registered a murder case. The victim, Ramnarayan Bhayar, is survived by his wife and two children.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
The migrant visibly injured in the incident |

A migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death by a mob after being mistaken for a robber in Kerala’s Palakkad district on December 19. The incident came to light after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the migrant worker is seen sitting or crouching on dusty ground in an outdoor rural area, near pipes and debris. He appears disheveled, with visible dirt and blood on his face looking exhausted, confused and in pain.

Several men are seen surrounding him, restraining his arms and aggressively questioning him. They are heard asking, “What language do you speak?”, “Which village are you from?” and “Are you Bangladeshi?”

The victim is heard mumbling incoherently, mentioning a sister and referring to Bangladesh, repeatedly saying, “Yes, I don’t know.” Towards the end of the video, he is seen being repeatedly and violently assaulted by the men present.

FPJ Shorts
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here
SSA Chandigarh TGT Result 2025 Declared At ssa.nic.in; Check PDF Here

Victim Reportedly Mentally Unstable, Lost His Way

According to media reports, the victim was mentally unstable and had lost his way while returning to the industrial estate where he worked along with other migrant labourers.

By evening, he was spotted near a group of women working under the MGNREGS scheme. When he allegedly rummaged through one of their bags used to store meals the women raised an alarm. A group of young men nearby rushed to the spot and allegedly assaulted him, a police officer said.

Five Arrested, Booked for Murder

The Walayar Police arrested five local residents in connection with the incident on charges of murder. According to an Indian Express report, all the accused are locals engaged in sundry jobs and were remanded to judicial custody by a court on Friday.

FIR Details and Investigation Underway

As per the FIR, a doctor on duty at the hospital informed the police that the victim had sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding from the nose and mouth. The doctor indicated that profuse bleeding may have led to his death, following which police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Read Also
Kerala: Last Rites Of Sreenivasan Performed With Full State Honours In Kandanad; Malayalam Cinema...
article-image

Police said further action would be taken after receiving the post-mortem report, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine whether more people were involved in the assault.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Ramnarayan Bhayar, a migrant worker from Chamba district in Chhattisgarh. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For...

Mob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For...

Viral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched

Viral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched

Kerala Lottery Result: December 21, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-34 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 21, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-34 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Bedridden Man Brought To Court On Stretcher After Wife Alleges He Is Faking Illness To Avoid...

Bedridden Man Brought To Court On Stretcher After Wife Alleges He Is Faking Illness To Avoid...

Delhi–Meerut RRTS Viral Video: Couple Engages In Intimate Act Inside Moving Train As Passengers...

Delhi–Meerut RRTS Viral Video: Couple Engages In Intimate Act Inside Moving Train As Passengers...