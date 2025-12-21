‘Misleading Propaganda’: MEA Dismisses Bangladesh Media Reports On Delhi Protest, Says India Is Committed To Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday strongly rejected reports in sections of the Bangladesh media alleging threats to the safety of Bangladeshi diplomats during a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, calling them “misleading propaganda”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to media queries on the reported incident of December 20, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that a small group of around 20–25 youths had briefly gathered outside the High Commission to protest the “horrendous” killing of minority Hindu community member Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. The demonstrators, he said, raised slogans condemning the killing and demanded protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” Jaiswal said, countering claims that the protesters posed a threat to the High Commissioner or the mission. He added that the Delhi Police, stationed at the spot, dispersed the group within minutes and that visual evidence of the events is publicly available.

The MEA’s response came after a report published by Bangladesh daily Amar Desh alleged that an “aggressive” group had crossed security barricades in Chanakyapuri and issued threats against the Bangladesh High Commissioner. The report claimed that the incident occurred while High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and his family were present at the residence.

Rejecting these assertions, the MEA reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all foreign missions and diplomats in accordance with the Vienna Convention. Jaiswal also said India is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and remains in touch with Bangladeshi authorities.

“Our officials have conveyed our strong concerns over attacks on minorities and urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Dipu Chandra Das be brought to justice,” he said.