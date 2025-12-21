 ‘Misleading Propaganda’: MEA Dismisses Bangladesh Media Reports On Delhi Protest, Says India Is Committed To Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions
The MEA dismissed Bangladesh media reports alleging threats to its diplomats during a December 20 protest in New Delhi as “misleading propaganda.” It clarified that a small group briefly protested the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and was peacefully dispersed. India reiterated its commitment to protecting foreign missions under the Vienna Convention.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday strongly rejected reports in sections of the Bangladesh media alleging threats to the safety of Bangladeshi diplomats during a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, calling them “misleading propaganda”.

Responding to media queries on the reported incident of December 20, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that a small group of around 20–25 youths had briefly gathered outside the High Commission to protest the “horrendous” killing of minority Hindu community member Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. The demonstrators, he said, raised slogans condemning the killing and demanded protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” Jaiswal said, countering claims that the protesters posed a threat to the High Commissioner or the mission. He added that the Delhi Police, stationed at the spot, dispersed the group within minutes and that visual evidence of the events is publicly available.

Rejecting these assertions, the MEA reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all foreign missions and diplomats in accordance with the Vienna Convention. Jaiswal also said India is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and remains in touch with Bangladeshi authorities.

“Our officials have conveyed our strong concerns over attacks on minorities and urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Dipu Chandra Das be brought to justice,” he said.

