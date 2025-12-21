Viral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched

The blind race for social media “likes” and followers is increasingly proving fatal for youngsters. A fresh case has surfaced from the Govardhan area of Mathura, where several youths were seen risking their lives by performing dangerous stunts atop tall government hoarding pillars. Videos of the act have gone viral on social media, triggering serious concern among the local administration and parents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral clips show youths hanging from iron pillars several feet above the ground without any safety gear. In a bid to create eye-catching reels, they climb to the very top of the structures and perform acrobatic moves. A minor slip or loss of balance could prove fatal, yet the youngsters appear indifferent to the danger and show little fear of the law. These government hoarding pillars, installed along roadsides for advertisements and public information, are not meant for stunts or physical feats.

Misusing public property in such a manner and endangering one’s own life is a clear violation of rules. Locals have urged the police to identify those involved and take strict action to deter others from attempting similar stunts. While such videos may bring a few seconds of online fame, one mistake can leave families scarred for life.

Reacting to the viral videos, Mathura Police said in a post on X that the Govardhan station in-charge has been directed to probe the matter and take necessary action.