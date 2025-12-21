 Viral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched

Viral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched

Viral videos from Mathura show youths hanging from roadside hoarding pillars and performing risky stunts without safety gear to gain social media fame. Residents have demanded strict action, warning of fatal consequences. Responding to the outrage, Mathura Police said the Govardhan station in-charge has been directed to investigate and take necessary action.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

The blind race for social media “likes” and followers is increasingly proving fatal for youngsters. A fresh case has surfaced from the Govardhan area of Mathura, where several youths were seen risking their lives by performing dangerous stunts atop tall government hoarding pillars. Videos of the act have gone viral on social media, triggering serious concern among the local administration and parents.

The viral clips show youths hanging from iron pillars several feet above the ground without any safety gear. In a bid to create eye-catching reels, they climb to the very top of the structures and perform acrobatic moves. A minor slip or loss of balance could prove fatal, yet the youngsters appear indifferent to the danger and show little fear of the law. These government hoarding pillars, installed along roadsides for advertisements and public information, are not meant for stunts or physical feats.

Read Also
Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following...
article-image

Misusing public property in such a manner and endangering one’s own life is a clear violation of rules. Locals have urged the police to identify those involved and take strict action to deter others from attempting similar stunts. While such videos may bring a few seconds of online fame, one mistake can leave families scarred for life.

Reacting to the viral videos, Mathura Police said in a post on X that the Govardhan station in-charge has been directed to probe the matter and take necessary action.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Details Here
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Details Here
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Misleading Propaganda’: MEA Dismisses Bangladesh Media Reports On Delhi Protest, Says India Is...

‘Misleading Propaganda’: MEA Dismisses Bangladesh Media Reports On Delhi Protest, Says India Is...

Mob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For...

Mob Lynching In Kerala: Chhattisgarh Migrant Beaten To Death In Palakkad After Being Mistaken For...

Viral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched

Viral Videos Show Youths Performing Dangerous Stunts On Hoarding In Mathura; Probe Launched

Kerala Lottery Result: December 21, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-34 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 21, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-34 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Bedridden Man Brought To Court On Stretcher After Wife Alleges He Is Faking Illness To Avoid...

Bedridden Man Brought To Court On Stretcher After Wife Alleges He Is Faking Illness To Avoid...