'Video Banao Iski...': Cop Slaps Woman, Bangs Her Mobile On Ground After Altercation Over Parking In UP's Pratapgarh; Shocking Visuals

Pratapgarh: In a shocking incident, a cop allegedly slapped a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Friday night. The incident was caught on camera, and its video soon surfaced online. According to reports, the woman had gone to a temple when an altercation erupted between her and the cop over parking.

In the viral video, the policeman, identified as Shivam, could be seen slapping the woman twice. He also banged her phone on the ground. After the altercation, locals gathered at the scene.

Cops Slapped Woman:

pic.twitter.com/xly826bZSE — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) October 25, 2025

As the verbal spat erupted between the cop and the woman, the policeman first threw her phone on the ground. The woman then held the policeman by his collar. He then hit her.

In the clip, the woman could be heard telling people present at the spot to make a video of the cop. Meanwhile, the policemen claimed that his uniform was torn in the altercation.

The Pratapgarh Police has taken cognizance of the viral video. The police said that an investigation has been launched and necessary action will be taken.