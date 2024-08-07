 UP: Cop Takes Out Pistol, Slaps Woman Passenger After E-Rickshaw Brushes Past His Car In Hapur; Suspended After Video Goes Viral
The police inspector kept abusing the e-rickshaw and refused to let him go. This is when a female passenger, who was sitting in the e-rickshaw along with the other woman working as labourers, objected to the behaviour of the cop. Enraged at this, the police inspector took out his pistol and slapped the woman.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
UP: Cop threatens woman with pistol, slaps her in Hapur city | X

Lucknow, August 7: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, a cop in civil clothes was seen brandishing his pistol and slapping a woman passenger who objected to the policeman using foul language and abusing the e-rickshaw driver after the e-rickshaw brushed past his car. The viral video of the incident led the police department to take note of the matter.

The Hapur SP reportedly suspended the police inspector after the video of the cop slapping, abusing and threatening the woman went viral on social media.

The cop seen brandishing his pitol to threaten the woman he slapped has been identified as Sher Singh.

What Does The Video Show?

The video shows a cop coming out of his car alleging that the e-rickshaw 'touched' or brushed past his vehicle. The cop abuses the e-rickshaw driver and continues his tirade against the driver who tries to explain him that the incident wasn't intentional.

However, the inspector kept abusing the e-rickshaw and refused to let him go. This is when a female passenger, who was sitting in the e-rickshaw along with the other woman working as labourers, objected to the behaviour of the cop.

article-image

Enraged at this, the police inspector took out his pistol and slapped the woman. He also hurled abuses and tried to bully her. However, the woman refused to be intimidated by the cop and stood her ground.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered at the spot of the incident. Someone from the crowd recorded the video of the incident. After the video went viral on social media, action was taken against the policeman.

