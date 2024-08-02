Noida Viral Video: Drunk African Woman Creates Ruckus On Busy Road, Hurls Abuses At Cops

A video from Uttar Prdesh's Noida has gone viral on social media, showing a woman allegedly of African origin misbehaving with the police under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, the incident is said to have taken place in the Jaitpur area under the Surajpur region of Greater Noida.

In the viral video, the woman is seen shouting at a policewoman. A crowd of people can be seen around.

Another policeman is seen talking on the phone. However, the woman does not seem to stop.

According to reports, the woman, in a drunken state, was getting into altercations with passersby in the middle of the road. After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene. Even after the police arrived, the woman continued to create a ruckus in the middle of the road.

Reports suggest that the woman was continuously hurling abusive words at the police personnel.

UP: गौतमबुद्ध नगर में अंग्रेजी मैम को देखिए!



अफ्रीकी मूल की महिला ने नशे की हालत में बीच सड़क पर जमकर मचाया उत्पात।



सड़क पर आने जाने वालों उलझती रही नशे की हालत में अफ्रीकी मूल की महिला।



मौके पर पँहुची पुलिस भी अंग्रेजी मैम के नशे आगे हुई नाकाम।



नशेड़ी महिला ने पुलिसकर्मियों… pic.twitter.com/JPvAevtQAy — Rajesh pandit (@rajeshpanditnew) August 2, 2024

The video shows the woman pushing a policewoman, while another person in plain clothes is seen trying to stop the woman.

What police said?

DCP Central Noida stated in a social media post that the incident occurred on Thursday around 9:30 pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the police, the woman, who seemed intoxicated, was safely transported to her destination after receiving medical assistance.