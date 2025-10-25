Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 25, 2025 - Karunya KR-728 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya KR-728 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, October 25 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-728 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-728 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, October 25, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-728 for Thursday, 25-10-2025.

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KF 115200（ALAPPUZHA）

Agent Name: USHA KUMARI.K

Agency No.: A-3730

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 115200 KB 115200

KC 115200 KD 115200

KE 115200 KG 115200

KH 115200 KJ 115200

KK 115200 KL 115200 KM 115200

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KH 939290（THIRUVANANTHAPURAM）

Agent Name: ANEESH N.R

Agency No.: T-9033

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KF 169466（WAYANAD）

Agent Name: SUNIL.K

Agency No.: W-401

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0349 0495 0845 1207 1991 2422 2915 3610 4191 4462 4565 4720 5298 5639 5790 7196 7224 8075 8103

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1915 2604 5333 6256 6676 7219

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0653 0906 1204 1302 1929 2116 2137 2702 3672 4292 4575 4657 5835 6227 6608 7458 8578 8657 8824 9453

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0642 0912 0945 1100 1167 1206 1287 1391 1555 1743 1795 1902 1903 2090 2114 2162 2174 2345 2402 2565 2634 2758 2794 3368 3492 3495 3563 3952 4026 4183 4327 4486 4620 4640 4645 5065 5137 5277 5287 5587 5592 5853 5961 5993 6052 6166 6394 6594 6637 6801 6846 6908 6945 7058 7136 7302 7306 7507 7577 7657 7874 8150 8176 8386 8437 8466 8524 9193 9240 9291 9549 9578 9868 9890 9906 9922

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0001 0083 0442 0504 0808 0989 1011 1297 1377 1552 1716 1769 1812 1837 2196 2297 2333 2359 2569 2691 2822 2868 3093 3100 3226 3233 3235 3680 3711 3747 3923 3977 4088 4104 4122 4287 4289 4378 4471 4494 4530 4588 4600 4622 4636 4743 5126 5336 5435 5441 5585 5650 5843 6192 6398 6466 6599 6636 6700 6806 7034 7321 7508 7598 7761 7777 7803 7858 7961 7994 8013 8247 8256 8304 8384 8479 8559 8599 8606 8674 8738 8787 8875 9031 9131 9183 9267 9281 9763 9788 9918 9959

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0015 0056 0096 0099 0105 0160 0206 0248 0257 0266 0376 0437 0489 0538 0578 0832 0844 1007 1055 1185 1248 1310 1631 1667 1782 1831 2069 2113 2136 2145 2403 2437 2614 2643 2706 2727 2732 2779 2957 3106 3153 3293 3359 3488 3580 3652 3702 3716 3822 3851 3852 3900 3945 3968 3994 4095 4134 4214 4231 4235 4306 4341 4399 4485 4495 4545 4556 4561 4654 4694 4703 4838 4840 4941 5029 5077 5080 5119 5173 5192 5194 5226 5254 5457 5518 5528 5548 5571 5583 5607 5697 6008 6057 6102 6143 6170 6272 6531 6630 6711 6765 6903 6943 6958 6981 6993 7125 7185 7249 7294 7368 7478 7561 7582 7712 7720 7753 7784 7805 7995 8048 8234 8747 8882 8941 8977 9066 9125 9154 9275 9358 9400 9424 9452 9559 9622 9724 9770 9800 9872 9898 9900 9938 9989

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

