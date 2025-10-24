Kerala Lottery Result: October 24, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 24 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-24 on Friday, October 24, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-24 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, October 24, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-24for Friday, 24-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RO 829220（PALAKKAD）

Agent Name: M RAMESH

Agency No.: P 4439

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 829220 RP 829220

RR 829220 RS 829220

RT 829220 RU 829220

RV 829220 RW 829220

RX 829220 RY 829220 RZ 829220

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RX 578085（KANNUR）

Agent Name: SUBEENA R

Agency No.: C 4548

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RU 756384（MALAPPURAM）

Agent Name: BINDHU BALACHANRAN

Agency No.: M 4461

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0068 0197 0962 1645 2184 2267 3312 3533 4231 5791 6331 6676 7035 7201 7298 7886 8938 9035 9439

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1087 1711 4227 4623 7397 9971

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0170 0310 0417 0816 1615 1658 2157 2762 3310 3373 3441 3993 4187 4200 4481 4567 5061 5730 6036 6122 6824 7055 7395 7462 9895

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0001 0018 0113 0174 0268 0323 0327 0730 0783 0844 1056 1092 1136 1391 1627 1780 1873 1878 2019 2228 2300 2310 2402 2565 2574 2617 2885 2935 3080 3287 3461 4160 4225 4292 4659 4838 4919 5487 5599 5615 5838 5865 6118 6264 6455 6705 6706 6750 6816 6821 6887 6894 7003 7006 7198 7372 7523 7536 8053 8184 8206 8246 8255 8486 8500 8578 8647 8727 8731 9022 9372 9532 9559 9617 9639 9964

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0153 0241 0358 0416 0702 0717 1118 1156 1205 1453 1456 1604 1860 2066 2215 2291 2469 2485 2603 2635 2913 2982 3259 3311 3321 3327 3558 3612 3790 3842 4024 4025 4072 4109 4192 4327 4595 4637 4652 4767 4859 4911 4950 4971 5177 5383 5480 5812 5895 6150 6210 6257 6503 6539 6582 6669 6849 6881 6884 6959 7100 7135 7240 7489 7576 7699 7760 7848 7903 8010 8017 8157 8278 8300 8544 8570 8672 8695 8867 8871 8928 8973 9050 9058 9231 9232 9235 9339 9505 9877 9883 9988

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0098 0213 0316 0326 0431 0466 0479 0571 0628 0681 0765 0878 0940 1112 1339 1427 1461 1478 1629 1728 1739 1796 1893 1920 2078 2123 2218 2296 2301 2314 2495 2503 2512 2629 2737 2764 2803 2812 2970 3059 3088 3123 3140 3147 3195 3239 3427 3469 3622 3743 3811 3874 3889 3940 3997 4070 4107 4124 4183 4313 4383 4441 4501 4796 4797 4820 4873 4900 4910 4986 5003 5047 5086 5101 5232 5293 5299 5469 5476 5547 5581 5793 5942 5958 5972 6071 6083 6229 6254 6292 6350 6374 6441 6456 6504 6656 6726 6729 6740 6785 6992 7133 7136 7171 7177 7219 7297 7338 7349 7398 7477 7751 7792 7858 7871 7895 7921 7928 8057 8282 8360 8440 8455 8631 8704 8726 8757 8774 8834 8987 9008 9116 9179 9227 9230 9313 9359 9487 9550 9686 9790 9906 9922 9976

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.