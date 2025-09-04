₹500 Bet Turns Tragic In UP! 19-Year-Old Man Swept Away After Jumping Into Yamuna River, Friends Record Dramatic Incident - VIDEO | (Photo Courtesy: X/@TrueStoryUP)

Baghpat: A 19-year-old man from the Niwada village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district was swept away by the Yamuna river’s strong currents after he jumped into the water on a Rs 500 bet from his friends.

The incident, which took place amid heavy rainfall and dangerously high water levels, was recorded on a mobile phone and has now gone viral on social media. The youth, identified as Junaid, has not been found despite an ongoing search operation involving local police and disaster response teams.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

सिर्फ 500₹ की शर्त में हार गया जिंदगी.. दोस्त बनाते रहे वीडियो... चिल्लाते रहे हार गया.. हार गया? और वह ज़िन्दगी की जंग में हुआ पराजित



UP क़े जिला बागपत में यमुना नदी क़े निवाड़ा पुल पर एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। जुनैद नामक युवक ने महज़ 500 रुपये की शर्त में अपनी… pic.twitter.com/IqvnnZEW2v — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) September 3, 2025

Search Hampered by Rising Waters

According to the police, Junaid and his friends had gathered on the banks of the Yamuna when the bet was made. Without hesitation, he accepted the challenge and jumped into the river. Video footage from the scene shows Junaid struggling briefly against the current before disappearing within seconds.

The Baghpat police launched a search operation with the help of divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). However, consistent rainfall and the release of water from the Hathinikund Barrage have pushed the river above the danger mark, severely hampering rescue efforts. As of now, no trace of the youth has been found.

Police Register Case Against Victim's Friends

Police officials confirmed that a case will be filed against the friends involved in placing the bet and filming the incident. "This kind of negligence will not be tolerated," one official said, as quoted by TV9, noting the serious consequences of encouraging such dangerous stunts.

Local residents expressed shock and concern, calling on the administration to increase safety measures and surveillance along the Yamuna’s banks. Many also pointed to the incident as a stark reminder of the risks involved in reckless behaviour for social media or peer approval.