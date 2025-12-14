 Palghar Court Acquits Last Accused In 1991 Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Attack Case, Bringing 33-Year-Old Legal Battle To An End
While delivering the verdict, Judge A.V. Chaudhari Inamdar observed that the prosecution failed to establish a credible link between the accused, Satva Ladkya Bhagat, and the offences. The court noted that witness testimonies were unable to specifically identify Bhagat’s involvement in the attack, making the evidence unreliable.

article-image
In a significant legal development, a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has acquitted the sole remaining accused in the 1991 attack on the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant legal development, a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has acquitted the sole remaining accused in the 1991 attack on the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, bringing closure to a case that had remained pending for more than three decades.

Attack on Ashram in 1991

The case pertains to an incident on August 14, 1991, when a mob of around 150 people allegedly attacked the premises of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. The assault resulted in serious injuries to the then manager, Mahadeo Jairam Joshi, and caused extensive damage to the property.

Court Finds Evidence Insufficient

article-image

Earlier Accused Acquitted

Originally, 32 persons were chargesheeted in the case but were acquitted in 2003 due to lack of evidence. Bhagat, who faced supplementary charges similar to those against the other accused, was the only remaining person to stand trial.

Case Comes to a Close

The court emphasised that the prosecution could not prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. With Bhagat’s acquittal, the decades-old case has now effectively come to an end.

