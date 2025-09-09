Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To Take-Off

Despite its world-class design, NMIA still lacks basic infrastructure like roads, transport, parking, hotels, and security | FPJ/ Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is slated to be inaugurated on September 30 but concerns still remain about the glaring lack of supporting infrastructure that could hinder passenger experience. The rapid development of the airport premises along with the dawdling growth of nearby amenities is raising questions about the critical gaps in the overall ecosystem of the highly looked up-to airport.

Mumbai is set to become one of the first Indian cities with two operational airports as the construction work for the first phase of NMIA, being developed by a joint venture between Adani Airports Holding Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra (CIDCO), is rushing towards the end. The airport was initially supposed to be inaugurated in June but has been constantly delayed with the new tentative date being shifted to September 30, according to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In its initial phase, NMIA is expected to be developed across 58 acres to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 MMT of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum, once complete. However, it is expected to start operations with only 8 to 10 air traffic movements every hour which will be gradually scaled up to reach 30 movements during peak hours in the second quarter of 2026, the airport’s chief executive officer BVJK Sharma had told The Free Press Journal earlier in June.

Despite being touted as a world-class facility designed to ease congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the surrounding region of NMIA still lacks basic infrastructure such as well-developed roads, reliable public transportation, adequate parking, quality hotels, emergency services, and sufficient police security.

Long Way To Go For Seamless Road Connectivity

NMIA is said to initially receive major traffic from the Eastern Express Highway with vehicles coming from Nashik and Thane, the western suburbs, and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. Since the airport will also handle cargo, vehicles from Delhi and Gujarat are expected as well. However, several new and upgraded access roads are still under construction, which are destined to improve connectivity to the airport.

The work on the airport’s western entry interchange, a half-cloverleaf junction linking Amra Marg and the Ulwe Coastal Road, has missed its completion deadline of June as the final stretch of construction is still underway. A site visit revealed that large-scale road works are in progress around the airport. Similarly, a full cloverleaf interchange is being built to connect the airport with NH-4B, further strengthening connectivity on the eastern side.

The six-lane Ulwe Coastal Road, which will directly connect the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link to the airport, is under construction and is targeted for completion by early 2026. The ambitious 26-km Thane–Airport elevated corridor is still at the DPR stage, while the 29km JNPA Expressway, designed to link Jawaharlal Nehru Port directly to the airport, has received approval and is awaiting execution.

In addition, upgrades to existing routes such as the Sion–Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, and NH-348 are ongoing. A major two-level interchange at Kalamboli is also expected to ease traffic bottlenecks. However, the construction is still underway. Together, these operational, under-construction, and planned projects will ensure that by the time the airport becomes fully functional, seamless connectivity from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and the wider region will be in place.

Prakash Baviskar, general secretary of Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsaik Mahasangha Maharashtra, said, “Connectivity with all major existing roads will be very important. As per available information, the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway is nearing completion and will terminate near Morbe village in Panvel Taluka. This location is expected to become a crucial junction connecting the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway with the Virar–Alibaug Corridor. These roads will be extensively used for cargo transportation.”

Efficient Public Transportation A Far-Fetched Dream

While the plans for elaborate multimodal connectivity are often discussed, last-mile connectivity to the airport is still a far-fetched dream. While the nearest Kharkopar railway station on the Nerul-Ural line is not functional, other stations like Khandeshwar and Panvel on the Harbour line will need additional transportation facilities to the airport.

While the nearest metro station in Belapur CBD on the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is still at a distance from the airport, other lines like Mumbai Metro Line 2B that is supposed to connect CSMIA to NMIA and Navi Mumbai Metro Line 2, 3 and 4 connecting the airport to the eastern part of the city are still at planning stages. Similarly, the plans to start water taxi services to the airport is also in a very initial stage of planning.

However, all eyes are now on the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) to step in with last-mile connectivity. An NMMT official confirmed that the department is already in talks with airport authorities and a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to chalk out a transport plan. The discussions will focus on introducing dedicated bus services for both internal transportation within the airport premises and external routes to connect major nodes of Navi Mumbai and beyond.

Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde also acknowledged the development, stating, “Yes, there are talks about having connectivity to the airport. A lot has to be worked out for the entire process to materialise. It’s evolving.”

B N Kumar, convenor of ‘Human Chain Online’ platform and an old-time resident of Navi Mumbai, said that seamless connectivity to the airport is still miles away. “Rapid transport connectivity is a must for any airport coming up far away from the main city. Road connectivity to NMIA still remains a far cry as the links from the airport to Atal Setu are still not complete. The suburban train connectivity to the airport is also questionable as there is no station anywhere near the airport. All in all, the passengers using the airport will have a harrowing experience if the connectivity is not completed,” he said.

Medical Infrastructure Available At Short Distance In Case Of Emergency

The nearest hospital to the much awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport is Acharya Shri Nanesh Hospital in CBD Belapur, which is just about four kilometres from the airport site and can be reached within 10 to 15 minutes. The hospital has a 24×7 emergency unit, diagnostic services, and an oncology tie-up with the Asian Cancer Institute, making it suitable for immediate medical attention and secondary care.

Slightly farther, at a distance of about five kilometres, lies Apollo Hospitals in CBD Belapur, which can also be reached in roughly 15 minutes. Apollo is one of the region’s most advanced tertiary care centres, equipped with modern ICUs, emergency trauma services, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and even transplant facilities. Being NABH-accredited, it serves as a critical referral point for the airport zone.

The MGM group of hospitals in Vashi, Belapur and Kamothe are within 10 to 12 kilometres of NMIA, taking around 20 to 25 minutes to reach. These large campuses, with bed capacities ranging from 300 to 900, provide a wide range of specialties including orthopaedics, cardiac sciences, paediatrics, and advanced critical care. Their status as teaching hospitals also ensures access to highly trained specialists.

Another major facility is the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Kopar Khairane, located approximately 13 kilometres away, a drive of about 25 minutes from the airport. Known for high-end medical technology and NABH accreditation, Kokilaben offers advanced specialties in oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, and transplant support.

In addition, Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital in Nerul, one of Navi Mumbai’s largest teaching and tertiary hospitals, can be reached in about 20 minutes. It is equipped with comprehensive trauma, surgical, and intensive care facilities. Close to it is Terna Hospital in Nerul, another leading multi-specialty and teaching hospital with modern emergency services, ICUs, advanced diagnostics, and specialist departments, making it a reliable option within a 20-minute reach from NMIA.

Closer still, residents and travellers can rely on newer multispecialty hospitals in Ulwe and Panvel, such as Millennium Multispeciality Hospital and Lifeline Hospital, which are within 15 to 20 minutes from the airport and provide immediate access for emergencies. With this strong network of hospitals located within a 10 to 25-minute radius, ranging from multispecialty centres to advanced tertiary care institutions, Navi Mumbai International Airport will be well supported in terms of emergency medical preparedness.

Police Personnel Ready But Police Station Still Lacks Approval

Around 285 personnel from Navi Mumbai police force will be deployed to the Bureau of Immigration for checking the visas of people travelling from NMIA to other countries and vice versa. Confirming the same, deputy commissioner of police (Head Quarters) Sanjay Patil said, "The procedure of recruiting new people has been initiated. Of the 285 to be recruited, 75 would be officers and 210 would be constables."

Meanwhile, the proposal of the airport police station, which is still pending for approval with the Home department, is at its last stages, he said. The Navi Mumbai police department has asked for a staff of 216 staff for the airport police station which is almost ready and is a part of the airport infrastructure, Patil added. He further said that Navi Mumbai police is ready to deal with the immigration even if the inauguration of the airport happens before the recruitment. By the time the Airport police station is approved, the matter regarding any offence in the airport vicinity will be looked after by Ulwe police.

Lack Of Decent Hotels And Uncertainty Regarding Parking Facilities

While Navi Mumbai has a good number of hotels, including many decent ones, there is a lack of good residential or lodging facilities surrounding the airport. Most of the decent hotels are situated in CBD Belapur, Turbhe or Kharghar. However, many upscale hospitality brands are planning on launching new projects in Navi Mumbai and specifically in close distance to the airport. In July, Ventive Hospitality and Marriott Hotels had announced Navi Mumbai’s first upper-upscale JW Marriott Hotel with 450 rooms and a 200-room Moxy Hotel. While Indian Hotels Company Ltd. already operates a Vivanta brand hotel in Navi Mumbai, it is planning to announce an addition under one of its many brands in the locality, an official confirmed.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd., the operator for NMIA, is also planning to set up an 80-room facility for short stays. Passenger amenities will also include parking services but there is an uncertainty about the number of parkings and the time required to complete the construction of parking lots.

While the Navi Mumbai International Airport promises to revolutionise air travel in the region, the lack of essential infrastructure threatens to undermine the potential to serve the passengers. As the clock ticks toward the opening day, the onus is now on the state government, planning agencies, and private developers to fast-track critical projects before the terminal is ready, but the region isn’t.