 Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In Mumbra
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In Mumbra

Thane: A 62-year-old woman was killed and her daughter-in-law was seriously injured after a portion of a building collapsed on them while they were walking on a road in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Tuesday, officials said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at 12.36 am at Lucky Compound in Daulat Nagar of Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the parapet at a flat in the four-storey building collapsed and fell on the two women who were walking along the road, he said.

article-image

One of them, identified as Ilma Zehra Jamali (26), suffered injuries, while her mother-in-law Nahid Jainuddin Jamali (62) was declared dead after being rushed to hospital, the official said.

Both were residents of Sana Tower in the same locality. The injured woman was undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

The civic body had declared the affected building as dangerous under 'C2B' category, the official said.

"For security reasons, all houses in the building were vacated, and the premises has been sealed. Residents have made alternative arrangements with their relatives," the official said.

