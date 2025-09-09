 Sheena Bora Case: Retired Cop Dnyaneshwar Ganore Contradicts Vidhie Mukerjea’s Testimony In Court
Vidhie, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, however, in her testimony which was recorded last week has said that she was made to sign on blank papers and she has never given any statements to either to Khar police station or to the CBI.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:34 AM IST
In Pic Vidhie Mukerjea | File

A retired officer from Khar police station, who was part of the 2015 probe into the Sheena Bora murder case, on Monday contradicted key prosecution witness Vidhie Mukerjea’s testimony. Vidhie had denied that the police ever recorded her statement or that she had provided her email ID or any password.

The CBI on Monday examined retired police officer Dnyaneshwar Ganore.

Ganore told the court that Vidhie had personally provided her email address to the police sub-inspector, after which printouts of her emails were taken. He added that this was done in the presence of panch witnesses, who signed the records in front of him. Ganore also claimed that he himself had recorded Vidhie’s statement.

Vidhie, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, however, in her testimony which was recorded last week has said that she was made to sign on blank papers and she has never given any statements to either to Khar police station or to the CBI.

According to the agency, Vidhie had sent an email warning Sheena that Indrani Mukerjea was upset with her and planning something sinister, also claiming to have overheard a conversation involving Indrani. However, during her testimony, Vidhie denied sending the email, which remains part of the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Ganore is currently being cross-examined by Indrani’s lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle.

