 Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Assures ICAO Of Bird-Safe Skies, Pledges Biodiversity Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMIA Assures ICAO Of Bird-Safe Skies, Pledges Biodiversity Protection

Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Assures ICAO Of Bird-Safe Skies, Pledges Biodiversity Protection

In its Environmental Compliance reports, NMIA outlined its Wildlife Hazard Management Programme (WHMP), aligned with ICAO aerodrome safety standards.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
article-image

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has assured the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that it is adopting integrated and collaborative measures to ensure skies remain safe for both birds and aircraft.

Environmental Compliance and WHMP

In its Environmental Compliance reports, NMIA outlined its Wildlife Hazard Management Programme (WHMP), aligned with ICAO aerodrome safety standards. The plan includes bird hazard monitoring, seasonal surveys, and active as well as passive management methods carried out by Birdgard India within a 13-km radius.

BNHS Findings on Bird Flight Patterns

FPJ Shorts
UP News: Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated With Grand Processions, Interfaith Harmony In Lucknow
UP News: Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated With Grand Processions, Interfaith Harmony In Lucknow
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Sworn In As CJ Of Bombay High Court
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Sworn In As CJ Of Bombay High Court
2015 Kurla City Kinara Fire: Families Of Victims Receive ₹45 Lakh Compensation After Bombay HC Order
2015 Kurla City Kinara Fire: Families Of Victims Receive ₹45 Lakh Compensation After Bombay HC Order
Karjat 'Halal Lifestyle' Township Sparks Communal Row; NHRC Seeks State Report, VHP Alleges Attempt To Reestablish Aurangzeb’s Rule
Karjat 'Halal Lifestyle' Township Sparks Communal Row; NHRC Seeks State Report, VHP Alleges Attempt To Reestablish Aurangzeb’s Rule

Research by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) revealed that most local and migratory birds fly below 50 metres—well under typical aircraft landing and take-off paths. Migratory species fly higher only during long journeys, before descending into wetlands and mudflats near Thane Creek.

Classification of Bird Groups

NMIA identified bird species into five groups: surface feeders, dive feeders, aerial hunters, ground hunters, and shore feeders. Seasonal visitors include flamingos, ducks, sandpipers, plovers, eagles, and kites in winter, while terns, bee-eaters, shrikes, swifts, and shorebirds migrate during summer.

Read Also
'Were You Waiting For Her To Get Murdered?': Netizens Demand Arrest Of Nikki Bhati's Father For...
article-image

Environmentalists Stress Wetland Protection

While welcoming NMIA’s assurances, environmentalists underscored the importance of conserving wetlands. NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar urged the government to declare DPS Flamingo Lake a conservation reserve and safeguard NRI and TS Chanakya wetlands, backed by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Balancing Development with Ecology

Experts said protecting wetlands remains key to preventing bird strikes and preserving habitats of flamingos and other water birds, even as the airport pushes ahead with aviation safety measures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Sworn In As CJ Of Bombay High Court

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Sworn In As CJ Of Bombay High Court

2015 Kurla City Kinara Fire: Families Of Victims Receive ₹45 Lakh Compensation After Bombay HC...

2015 Kurla City Kinara Fire: Families Of Victims Receive ₹45 Lakh Compensation After Bombay HC...

Karjat 'Halal Lifestyle' Township Sparks Communal Row; NHRC Seeks State Report, VHP Alleges Attempt...

Karjat 'Halal Lifestyle' Township Sparks Communal Row; NHRC Seeks State Report, VHP Alleges Attempt...

Mumbai Road Accident: Dumper Driver Booked After 21-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Sewree

Mumbai Road Accident: Dumper Driver Booked After 21-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Sewree

Maharashtra Launches Online E-Registration For Property Agreements, Hiranandani Panvel Becomes First...

Maharashtra Launches Online E-Registration For Property Agreements, Hiranandani Panvel Becomes First...