 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop In SoBo; No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at a cloth shop in South Mumbai’s Memonwada area on Monday morning, with no casualties reported. This was the city’s second fire incident that day, following a major blaze at a corporate park in Chembur. Firefighters quickly contained both fires. The cause of the cloth shop fire is still under investigation.

Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop In SoBo; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a cloth shop in south Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No casualties were reported.

This was the second fire incident of the day in the metropolis.

About Another Incident

Earlier, a major blaze erupted at a corporate park in Chembur, located in the eastern suburbs. No injuries were reported in that incident.

article-image

The fire at the cloth shop, located on Chakala Street at Memonwada, erupted at 10.51 am, the officials said.

"No injuries were reported to anyone in the fire," a civic official said, adding that the blaze was confined to clothes and other things in the shop.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

