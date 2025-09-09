Konkan Board Lottery: 96 LIG, EWS Houses Reserved For MLAs, MLCs Despite Higher Incomes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In the October 9 Konkan Board lottery, it has emerged that 96 houses have been reserved for MLAs and MLCs despite their income being much higher than the criteria.

The prices of these 96 reserved houses range from Rs 9.55 lakh to Rs 52.83 lakh. These reserved homes fall under the lower-income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS) categories. To apply for these quota houses, applicants must have an annual income between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

However, the current annual income of sitting MLAs and MLCs far exceeds this limit. Konkan board CEO Revati Gaikwad said that if no applications are received, these homes are opened up for other categories.