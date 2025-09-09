 Maharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks 25% Funding From Central Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks 25% Funding From Central Govt

Maharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks 25% Funding From Central Govt

Vidarbha-Marathwada river linking project cost hits Rs 98,000 crore. CM Devendra Fadnavis plans to request the Central Government to cover 25% of this cost to expedite the project, addressing regional water shortages.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks 25% Funding From Centre | X (@Dev_Fadnavis), File

Mumbai: Vidarbha-Marathwada river linking project cost reaches Rs 98,000 crore; CM orders to submit plan within a month. To speed up the project, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday informed that he will request the Central Government to bear 25 per cent of the project cost.

The cost of the ambitious Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project, undertaken by the government to resolve water shortage in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state and provide sustainable water supply to agriculture, has reached Rs 98,000 crore. To speed up the project, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday informed that he will request the Central Government to bear 25 percent of the project cost.

CM Fadnavis spoke at a review meeting of the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project at the Sahyadri Guest House on September 8. Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Deepak Kapoor, Principal Secretary of the Planning Department Saurabh Vijay, Secretary of the Water Resources Department Sanjay Belsare, Executive Director of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation Rajesh Sontakke, Chief Engineer of the Gosikhurd Project Sanjay Gawli and others were present on the occasion.

Read Also
'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads
article-image

Through the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project, 62.57 million cubic feet (TMC) of water will be lifted from the Gosikhurd reservoir during the monsoon and brought to the Nalganga project through a 388-km long linking canal. This will provide water to about 4 lakh hectares of area in Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Washim, Buldhana districts.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks 25% Funding From Central Govt
Maharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks 25% Funding From Central Govt
Ban On Facebook, Instagram, Other Social Media Apps Must Be Lifted Immediately: Nepal's Former Dy PM Rajendra Mahato Amid Gen Z Protests
Ban On Facebook, Instagram, Other Social Media Apps Must Be Lifted Immediately: Nepal's Former Dy PM Rajendra Mahato Amid Gen Z Protests
Indian Man Booed, Pushed Aside From Mic While Making A Speech At Anti-Immigration Protest In Australia
Indian Man Booed, Pushed Aside From Mic While Making A Speech At Anti-Immigration Protest In Australia
Who Is Abhimanyu Mishra? 16-Year-Old American GM Stuns World Champion D Gukesh At FIDE Grand Swiss 2025
Who Is Abhimanyu Mishra? 16-Year-Old American GM Stuns World Champion D Gukesh At FIDE Grand Swiss 2025

Fadnavis ordered the state-level technical advisory committee to examine the project and submit a detailed project report by October 15. This project should be accelerated with a time-bound planning. For this, a letter will be sent to the central government and the government will follow up to see if at least 25 percent of the project can be obtained from the central government. Fadnavis said that the necessary funds will also be made available from the state government.

The survey work from Gosikhurd to Lower Wardha in the first phase of the project has been completed on time. Fadnavis also said that the first phase of the project should start immediately after obtaining environmental clearance for further work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra...

Maharashtra News: Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project To Cost ₹98,000 Crore; CM Devendra...

Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In...

Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To...

'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active...

'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active...