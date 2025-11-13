Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies With Cool Breeze & Haze; AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 233, Wadala & Colaba Worst Hit

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and cool morning breezes on Thursday, giving residents a brief sense of winter’s arrival. However, a thin layer of haze and smog lingered across the skyline, revealing a more troubling picture of the city’s air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies through the day, with daytime temperatures hovering around 32°C and minimum temperatures dipping to 19°C, bringing a mild chill to the mornings. But while the weather feels pleasant, the visibility in the early hours was significantly reduced due to smog accumulation across the city.

The rise in pollution levels comes barely a week after heavy rainfall had temporarily cleansed the atmosphere, washing away pollutants and improving humidity. That brief spell of freshness, however, proved short-lived. With the rains gone, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has once again slipped into unhealthy territory.

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Category

As per AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall AQI on Thursday morning stood at 233, categorised as unhealthy. This marks a sharp decline from the moderate levels observed earlier this month. Many residents reported a faint burning smell and blurred horizons, symptoms typically linked to elevated PM2.5 concentrations in the air.

Wadala Reports Hazardous Air Quality

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the worst air quality with an alarming AQI of 405, placing it firmly in the hazardous category. Other locations such as Colaba (305) and Mazgaon (295) also reported severe to unhealthy air conditions. The Bandra-Kurla Complex (287) and Deonar (270) zones remained in the unhealthy range as well.

In contrast, the western suburbs fared slightly better, though conditions were far from ideal. Jogeshwari (120) and Malad West (133) were classified as poor, while Santacruz East (137), Kandivali East (160) and Borivali East (163) hovered at poor levels. Despite these minor variations, most of Mumbai remained blanketed by a thick layer of haze.

As per AQI guidelines, readings between 0–50 are considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and anything above 200 falls under Severe or Hazardous.

