Children's Day 2025: 5 Fun Places In Mumbai To Visit With Your Kids

By: Rahul M | November 13, 2025
This Children’s Day, give your little ones a break from routine and let them explore the magic of Mumbai through fun, educational, and adventure-filled experiences
From interactive museums to open-air escapades, here are 5 amazing places in the city that guarantee laughter, learning, and lasting memories
MuSo, Lower Parel is where curiosity meets creativity! This dynamic space offers hands-on exhibits and workshops that let kids tinker, explore, and solve real-world problems in imaginative ways
Paradox Museum: Step into a world where everything is not what it seems! The Paradox Museum is packed with optical illusions and mind-bending installations
For young space lovers, the Nehru Planetarium is a cosmic treat. The immersive sky shows take children on an exciting journey through stars, planets, and galaxies, sparking their interest in astronomy and science
Mumbai’s historic Byculla zoo continues to delight families with its diverse range of animals, birds, and reptiles. A visit here is both entertaining and educational, making it a must for little nature enthusiasts
Taraporewala Aquarium: Home to colorful marine life, this iconic aquarium offers kids a fascinating glimpse into the underwater world. From exotic fish to rare aquatic creatures, it’s a serene and exciting outing by the sea
