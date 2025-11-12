‘Lord Himesh’ To Perform Live At MMRDA, Mumbai: Know Where You Can Book Tickets Before They Get Sold Out!

The buzz is real- Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025 is coming to Mumbai, and fans are losing it over the announcement that Himesh Reshammiya will headline the debut edition. Scheduled for November 16, 2025, at MMRDA Grounds, the festival will kick off from 3 PM onwards and promises an unforgettable fusion of fashion, beauty, music, and pop culture- all under one glamorous roof.

The return of the OG hitmaker

Fondly called “Lord Himesh” by fans, Himesh Reshammiya’s return to the big stage has sparked massive excitement across social media. The legendary singer-composer, known for his mega-hits “Aashiq Banaya Aapne,” “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa,” “Tera Suroor,” and “Hookah Bar,” is expected to deliver a nostalgic yet electric performance that bridges the gap between generations. Memes, fan edits, and countdowns have already started trending, with users declaring the festival as “the concert of the year.”

Himesh and Gen Z: A surprising love story

Interestingly, Gen Z has adopted Himesh as a pop-culture icon in recent years. His distinct voice, quirky expressions, and confident persona have turned him into an internet legend, with his songs dominating Reels and playlists. Whether it’s ironic admiration or genuine fandom, Himesh’s music has found a fresh audience that celebrates him for being authentic and unapologetically himself. They can't wait for 'Lord Himesh' (as they call him on the internet) to perform their favourite nostalgic songs live!

More than just music

The GlamStream Fest will feature top creators, trendsetters, and India’s most-loved fashion and beauty brands. Visitors can expect exclusive product launches, interactive experiences, and curated collections that reflect India’s evolving cultural identity.

Tickets for the Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025 are available exclusively on BookMyShow. With Himesh leading the lineup and more artists to be announced soon, fans are advised to grab their passes quickly- because this glam-meets-groove celebration is one event you don’t want to miss!