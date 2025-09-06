'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (R) | File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said there was no race among Mahayuti allies to claim credit for work, and asserted that he was working with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a team.

One advertisement shows Fadnavis offering floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while another shows him paying obeisance to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of 10-day Ganpati festival. Both the ads have 'Devabhau' written in Marathi at the bottom. However, it could not be known who sponsored the advertisements.

In response, Shinde said, "We are not in a race to take credit...Whether it is the Maratha community or the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, the work of delivering justice to them has been done by the Mahayuti government. The validation of this work was already received in the last assembly elections," he said.

"Now Devendraji and I have started our second innings as a team. Going forward, our agenda remains the same - development of the state and helping the poor and needy," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)