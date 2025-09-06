 'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads

'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads

He made the statement in response to a question over full-page advertisements published in prominent newspapers on Saturday, featuring only CM Fadnavis.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (R) | File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said there was no race among Mahayuti allies to claim credit for work, and asserted that he was working with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a team.

Read Also
VIDEO: Hazratbal Mosque Plaque With National Emblem Vandalised In J&K, Sparks Political Controversy
article-image

One advertisement shows Fadnavis offering floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while another shows him paying obeisance to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of 10-day Ganpati festival. Both the ads have 'Devabhau' written in Marathi at the bottom. However, it could not be known who sponsored the advertisements.

Read Also
‘Halal Lifestyle Township’ In Neral Near Mumbai Sparks Political Row, NHRC Seeks Report From...
article-image

In response, Shinde said, "We are not in a race to take credit...Whether it is the Maratha community or the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, the work of delivering justice to them has been done by the Mahayuti government. The validation of this work was already received in the last assembly elections," he said.

"Now Devendraji and I have started our second innings as a team. Going forward, our agenda remains the same - development of the state and helping the poor and needy," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking! Deadly Blast Strikes Cricket Stadium In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Reports
Shocking! Deadly Blast Strikes Cricket Stadium In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Reports
Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal
Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal
Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender
Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender
'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads
'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender

Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender

'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads

'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Joins Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, Extends Anant...

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Joins Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, Extends Anant...

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal | Check Live Location Of Mumbai's...

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal | Check Live Location Of Mumbai's...