VIDEO: Hazratbal Mosque Plaque With National Emblem Vandalised In J&K, Sparks Political Controversy

The group of unidentified men vandalising the Mosque plaque engraved with National Emblem | X/@kamranalimir

A group of men vandalised a renovation plaque engraved with the national emblem at the Hazratbal mosque in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The entire incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, sparking political outrage and controversy. The plaque, which carried the Ashoka Emblem, was broken by people opposing its presence at the revered shrine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a report by India Today, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi condemned the incident and called for registering FIRs against those responsible for the vandalism. She said those who destroyed the plaque were attempting to disturb peace and must be treated as lawbreakers.

NC Spokesperson Call For Strict Action Against The Unidentified Group

National Conference (NC) spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the act. Posting on social media platform X, he demanded strict action against the unidentified group. He added, “In Islam, idol worship is strictly forbidden the gravest of sins. The foundation of our faith is Tawheed (Islamic monotheism). Placing a sculpted figure at the revered Hazratbal Dargah goes against this very belief. Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of Tawheed, nothing else.”

Im not a religious scholar but in In Islam, idol worship is strictly forbidden—the gravest of sins. The foundation of our faith is Tawheed.



Placing a sculpted figure, at the revered Hazratbal Dargah goes against this very belief. Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of… — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) September 5, 2025

Andrabi, the Waqf Board chief, said those who broke the plaque were trying to disturb peace and must be treated as lawbreakers.

BJP Call It Terrorist Attack

BJP leader and chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi demanding stringent action against those who tried to "obliterate" the national emblem. "It was not just an act to smash a stone, but a blow to the hearts of devotees and to the followers of the Constitution," she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BJP leader termed it a terrorist attack and said that one of her party's administrators narrowly escaped being injured. "They have damaged the dignity of the dargah, and once they are identified, they will be banned from entering the dargah for life, and an FIR will be filed against them," she added.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq also reacted to the BJP leader's 'terrorist' comment and said that Darakhshan Andrabi should be ashamed of herself for not understanding religious sentiments

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, no FIR had been officially registered until the time of publishing this story.