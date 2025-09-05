 UP Govt Extends Cashless Medical Treatment Scheme To 9 Lakh Teachers & Families
Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring that teachers and their families do not face financial difficulties during medical emergencies. Departments of basic, secondary, and higher education have been directed to expedite procedures so that the facility becomes operational within a fixed timeline.

Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Lucknow: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that around nine lakh teachers and their families will now be covered under a cashless medical treatment scheme. The facility will apply to teachers of basic, secondary, and aided schools and colleges, along with Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and cooks.

At the state-level Teacher's day function in Lucknow, selected educators were honoured, tablets were distributed, and smart classrooms inaugurated. A committee has also been constituted to examine allowances for Shiksha Mitras and instructors, with recommendations expected soon.

The government highlighted that teachers’ contributions extend beyond classroom teaching, describing them as critical to shaping the state’s education system.

Alongside the health scheme announcement, updates on education-related initiatives were shared. Under Operation Kayakalp, 1.36 lakh schools have been upgraded with 19 basic facilities, while Project Alankar has provided building infrastructure to 2,100 schools. More than 5,000 Bal Vatikas have been started this session under the New Education Policy, enrolling 25,000 children in the 3–6 age group. Officials stated that the Nipun Bharat Mission is being implemented to strengthen language and numeracy skills among children. Schools have been instructed to ensure simple and engaging learning material, along with nutrition schemes that combine education with health.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses Citizen Safety At Seminar On National Security Challenges
The UP Board was also cited as an example of reform, with officials noting that examinations are now conducted under CCTV surveillance, and results are declared within a month of completion. The government said continuous evaluation, innovation, and teacher-led initiatives have improved the quality of education in state schools.

Key announcements made

Coverage for 9 lakh teachers and families, including Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and cooks.

High-level committee formed to examine allowances for Shiksha Mitras and instructors.

1.36 lakh schools upgraded with 19 basic facilities.

2,100 schools provided new buildings and safe infrastructure.

5,000 centres opened, enrolling 25,000 children (ages 3–6).

Conducted under CCTV, results declared within one month.

