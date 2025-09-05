UP CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses Citizen Safety At Seminar On National Security Challenges

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath said that a nation can remain secure only by protecting its citizens and eliminating evil forces. He emphasized that true prosperity is possible only in an atmosphere of safety.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a seminar on ‘National Security Challenges Before India’ on the first day of a series of seminars on contemporary issues, organized to mark the 56th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 11th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj.

Welcoming the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, the chief guest at the seminar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quoted Acharya Chanakya, saying, "If a nation is externally safe but not internally safe, then it is considered a chaotic nation. Such a chaotic nation is on the verge of ending soon. Pakistan is an example of such an anarchic nation, completely hollowed out by internal disorder. Anarchy drives any nation toward ruin and ultimately threatens its very existence. India, however, has remained alert against this since ancient times, the CM added.

The CM said that since the Vedic period, India has taught that the earth is our mother, and no worthy son can tolerate chaos against his mother. If anyone dares to insult the honour, pride, and dignity of Bharat Mata, every Indian will rise against it. Citing Lord Ram’s resolve during the Ramayana era—“Nisichar heen karahu mahi…”—CM Yogi described it as the foundation of Ram Rajya. He also referenced Lord Krishna’s proclamation to emphasize that protecting citizens and destroying the wicked are essential for national security.

CM Yogi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran for Viksit India by 2047, which includes the respect for our soldiers. He said, "Citizens can sleep peacefully because Indian soldiers, even in adverse temperatures of -50°C, remain awake to safeguard the nation."

He expressed pride that the Indian Army is among the best in the world. He also remarked that while the nature of warfare has changed, India’s Army continues to remind enemies of their limits.

Paying tribute to Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, CM Yogi said their lives were dedicated to the nation, along with spiritual practice. He added, "Instead of remaining confined to sectarian boundaries, they actively participated in every call made for the cause of India and Indian culture. Organizing seminars on national issues in their memory reflects gratitude and pride toward the guru tradition."

During the seminar, CM Yogi remembered Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second president, on his birth anniversary and extended Teacher’s Day greetings to all teachers. He described Dr. Radhakrishnan as a philosopher-teacher who presented social issues in a philosophical way to India and the world.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the chief guest, said that the element of surprise is critical to achieving success in war. He recalled India’s Uri surgical strike, where ground forces destroyed terrorist bases, the Balakot airstrike, and the use of drones and low airspace after the Pahalgam attack.

Each time, Indian forces surprised the enemy and achieved their objectives. He stressed that the Indian Armed Forces follow the 24×7, 365-day formula and are always ready to hunt down and eliminate terrorists anywhere.

General Chauhan explained that national security is a broad issue viewed differently by various stakeholders—ambassadors see it through bilateral and multilateral relations, economists through economic security, and soldiers from a defence perspective. Quoting Chanakya, he outlined four threats to national security: internal threats, external threats, internal threats aided externally, and external threats aided internally.

He emphasized three core components of national security: security of land, ideology, and citizens. He elaborated on military security, defence, and overall national security, underlining the importance of defence resources, R&D, and strategic culture. He stressed the need for a National Defence University in the future.

Citing a German scholar, CDS Chauhan said, “War is an extension of politics, and international politics and warfare cannot be separated. When a government decides force is necessary against another nation, it directs military officers accordingly, making trust in military capability and variety of options crucial.”

He highlighted that a nation’s military strength depends on defence spending during peacetime. India’s military strength was demonstrated in Galwan and Balakot. He added that after Balakot, Pakistan focused on air defence while India advanced long-range strike capabilities.

CDS Anil Chauhan stated, “During Operation Sindoor, political leadership gave clear directives that only terrorist bases were to be targeted, not civilian areas. The Army was granted full freedom to respond to any provocations. The operation aimed not merely at retaliation but also at strengthening discipline and patience. It was among the first conflicts with minimal face-to-face combat, lacking a defined front or rear. Officially, the operation has not yet been concluded.”

The CDS highlighted border disputes as India’s primary security challenge, pointing to past wars with Pakistan and China. Pakistan’s proxy wars, regional instability, and changing forms of warfare add further challenges. Future wars may involve robotics and unmanned systems.

He further explained the concept of the ‘new normal’ as the state that emerges after a crisis—for example, work-from-home practices after COVID-19 or widespread digital transactions following demonetization. However, he emphasized that terrorism cannot coexist with dialogue and trade .

He also highlighted that the development of Sudarshan Chakra air defence systems announced by PM Narendra Modi is scheduled for completion by 2035, and it will serve simultaneously as a sword and a shield. He emphasized that a secure and powerful India seeks to uphold the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The seminar was also addressed by Prof. Harsh Kumar Sinha from Deendayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University’s defence studies department and Swami Shridharacharya from Asharfi Bhavan, Ayodhya.

The event began with floral tributes to Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj. Ritual readings included Digvijay Stotra by Dr. Abhishek Pandey, Mahant Avaidyanath Stotra by Dr. Prangesh Kumar Mishra, Vedic invocations by Dr. Ranganath Tripathi, and Goraksh Ashtak recitations by Aditya Tiwari and Gaurav Pandey. Dr. Shribhagwan Singh conducted the program.

The event saw the presence of many religious leaders, including Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ram Dineshacharya (Ayodhya), Yogi Kamalnath (chief priest of Gorakhnath Temple), Jagadguru Swami Santoshacharya alias Satua Baba (Kashi), Brahmachari Das Lal (Sawai Agra), Mahant Rajudas and Mahant Kamalnayandas (Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya), Anant Swami Padmanabhacharya, Mahant Ramlakhandas, Rammilandas, Swami Narsinghdas (Jabalpur), and Mahant Ravindradas (Kalibari), among others.