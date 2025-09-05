 Under CM Yogi’s Leadership, Uttar Pradesh Expands Basic Amenities To Uplift All Sections Of Society
Under CM Yogi’s Leadership, Uttar Pradesh Expands Basic Amenities To Uplift All Sections Of Society



Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: For the past eight years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has been moving rapidly on the path of holistic development. During this period, not only have basic facilities expanded across the state, but focused efforts have also been made to ensure the upliftment of every section of society.

A key contributor to this progress is the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), which has become instrumental in realizing the vision of CM Yogi. Through IGRS, public hearings, welfare schemes, and revenue-related works are being closely monitored, enabling districts to set higher benchmarks of good governance and administrative efficiency.

In the August IGRS report, Balrampur and Shravasti emerged as joint toppers, securing the first position with equal scores, while Shahjahanpur stood second and Hamirpur ranked third.

Every month, IGRS evaluates districts on parameters related to revenue works, development activities, and grievance redressal, reviewing 109 programs from 49 departments. Based on this assessment, district rankings are released. According to the August review, Balrampur and Shravasti secured the top spot with 137 marks out of 140.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said, "The IGRS report recognizes districts that excel in administrative efficiency, development execution, and revenue management." He emphasized that, in line with the vision of CM Yogi, Shravasti has been completing projects on time, which has consistently kept it among the top five districts in IGRS and CM Dashboard reports for several months.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone For Gorkha War Memorial Beautification, Museum In...
article-image

Balrampur District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal highlighted that weekly review meetings are conducted with officials to ensure the timely and quality completion of development projects. He added that the administration prioritises the quick resolution of public grievances, and the IGRS report is released only after receiving satisfactory feedback from citizens. He affirmed that Balrampur’s consistent performance reflects CM Yogi’s vision, and similar efforts will continue to prioritize public grievance redressal in the future.

In this round of rankings, Shahjahanpur secured second place with 134 marks, Hamirpur third with 132 marks, Pilibhit fourth with 130 marks, and Sonbhadra fifth. Bareilly, Amethi, Hathras, Auraiya, and Chandauli also found a place in the top ten districts of the August report.

