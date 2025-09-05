UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone For Gorkha War Memorial Beautification, Museum In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the beautification of the Gorkha War Memorial and construction of a museum in Gorakhpur on September 4, 2025. The project, estimated to cost Rs 45 crore, aims to honor the bravery and sacrifices of Gorkha soldiers while strengthening India-Nepal cultural and historical ties. The museum will digitally present the glorious saga of the Gorkha Regiment through sound-and-light shows and digital means.

A 7D theatre, mural paintings on the walls, and video documentaries will be the main attractions, bringing alive the stories of brave soldiers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The memorial will become a symbol of civil-military fusion and hold threefold significance: recognition of the Gorkhas' enduring bond with the Indian Army, honouring their centuries of selfless bravery, and strengthening India-Nepal ties. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan praised the initiative, calling it a reflection of foresight and respect for the Gorkha soldiers' legacy.

Read Also UP Power Consumers Face Higher September Bills As Fuel Surcharge Jumps To 2.34%

CM Yogi emphasized the importance of honoring the bravery of Gorkha soldiers, who have been instrumental in shaping India's military history.

He recalled the Gorkha soldiers' role in compelling the British to sign a treaty during the 1816 war and their continued bravery in the Indian Army.