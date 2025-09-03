UP Power Consumers Face Higher September Bills As Fuel Surcharge Jumps To 2.34%

Representational Image |

Electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh will see an additional burden in their September bills, as the fuel surcharge for June has been added. The surcharge rate has been fixed at 2.34 percent, significantly higher than the 0.24 percent charged for May, leading to an estimated extra cost of ₹184.41 crore across the state.

According to officials, the fuel surcharge is levied to recover additional expenses incurred in electricity generation. It is adjusted in subsequent months’ bills based on fuel price fluctuations. The steep rise in June’s surcharge has been attributed to higher production costs, particularly the increase in coal, gas, and other fuel prices.

Read Also Yogi Govt Approves 948 New Posts In 3 State Universities To Boost Higher Education In UP

Consumer groups have expressed opposition to the hike. Avadhesh Kumar Verma, president of the Uttar Pradesh Power Consumers Council, argued that power corporations already hold a surplus of ₹33,122 crore. He said this fund should be used to cover costs instead of passing the burden onto consumers.