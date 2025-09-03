 UP Power Consumers Face Higher September Bills As Fuel Surcharge Jumps To 2.34%
According to officials, the fuel surcharge is levied to recover additional expenses incurred in electricity generation. It is adjusted in subsequent months’ bills based on fuel price fluctuations. The steep rise in June’s surcharge has been attributed to higher production costs, particularly the increase in coal, gas, and other fuel prices.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Representational Image

Electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh will see an additional burden in their September bills, as the fuel surcharge for June has been added. The surcharge rate has been fixed at 2.34 percent, significantly higher than the 0.24 percent charged for May, leading to an estimated extra cost of ₹184.41 crore across the state.

