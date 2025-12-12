UP Govt To Roll Out New AYUSH Policy With Major Incentives For Investors

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is set to introduce a new AYUSH Policy to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position in the country’s AYUSH sector. To promote AYUSH industries in the state, the policy will offer various incentives to investors. The policy places strong emphasis on boosting AYUSH research so that Uttar Pradesh can be developed as a hub for AYUSH research. The objective is to create a robust framework for the testing and certification of AYUSH medicines. Under the new policy, treatment facilities in AYUSH hospitals across the state will be further improved. Along with this, several important steps will be taken to continuously develop the AYUSH department.

The new AYUSH Policy will offer several incentives to attract investors. These include capital subsidy, exemption in stamp duty on land purchase, and special concessions for greenfield projects. The aim is to accelerate the expansion of the AYUSH industry and promote it globally.

Principal Secretary of the AYUSH Department, Ranjan Kumar, stated that CM Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to expand AYUSH businesses so that Uttar Pradesh can become a leading state in the country’s AYUSH sector and attract investors from across India. For this, he had instructed the preparation of a Master Plan. In line with CM Yogi’s vision, the new AYUSH Policy is being created to make AYUSH a key part of the medical sector. Special focus is being given to ancient AYUSH practices such as Panchakarma, Naturopathy, and Wellness Centres. This will help boost AYUSH-related businesses in the state.

The new policy will not only promote the AYUSH sector but also increase public access to another level of healthcare services. Under the policy, hospitals and infrastructure development will be encouraged through the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode. Additionally, new courses related to AYUSH hospital operations will be launched, including subjects connected to Ayurveda, Yoga, and Homeopathy. This will enhance AYUSH education and create better employment opportunities for the youth.

Principal Secretary Ranjan Kumar added that the objective of the new policy is to enhance accessible healthcare facilities for patients, improve medicinal quality, and develop the sector comprehensively with a focus on staff recruitment. New ideas will also be incorporated for better implementation of healthcare services, aligning with the state government’s vision.

Under this policy, efforts will be made to promote AYUSH medical systems on a global level and present them as AYUSH Wellness Centres. Special emphasis will be placed on areas like Yoga and Panchakarma. This will lead to large-scale improvements in healthcare services and ensure better facilities for citizens across the state.

Through the new policy, the AYUSH business ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh will expand significantly. It will also help fulfil the dream of establishing the state’s dominance in this growing industry across the world. This AYUSH Policy will not only contribute to the development of Uttar Pradesh but also position the state as a leading player in the AYUSH sector at the national and international level.