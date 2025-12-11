Uttar Pradesh Crime: Fake IAS Officer Arrested For Multi-State Fraud, Cheating Over 40 People And Using AI-Generated Documents

Police arrest Gaurav Kumar Singh, alias Lalit Kishor, who impersonated an IAS officer and ran a multi-state fraud racket using fake documents and social media manipulation | File Photo

Gorakhpur, Dec 11: Police arrested a man identified as Gaurav Kumar Singh, also known as Lalit Kishor, for impersonating an IAS officer and running a large inter-state fraud operation.

An MSc graduate and former tuition teacher, he had maintained a full IAS-style protocol, spending nearly ₹5 lakh per month on convoys, security personnel and official-looking documentation. He regularly travelled in a white Innova fitted with red-blue beacons and conducted fake inspections in villages and schools.

Racket Exposed After Encounter With Real SDM in Bihar

The fraud surfaced after Gaurav ventured into Bihar’s Bhagalpur area, where an actual SDM questioned him about batch details. Gaurav responded by assaulting the officer, but no complaint was filed.

Police later discovered that he used social media to present himself as an IAS officer with the help of his brother-in-law Abhishek Kumar. AI-generated newspaper clippings, tender papers and doctored photographs were used to convince targets of his authenticity.

Multiple Women Misled; Three Found Pregnant, One Married to Him

Investigators recovered two mobile phones containing chats with four women who believed he was an IAS officer. Three of them were found to be pregnant, and one woman from Bihar was legally married to him.

Fraud Spanned Four States; Victims Lost Crores

Gaurav’s network stretched across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. He allegedly cheated over 40 people by promising government contracts and jobs.

A contractor from Bihar claimed he paid more than ₹5 crore, two luxury cars and jewellery after being promised a ₹450-crore tender. Earlier GRP seizures of ₹99.90 lakh cash were also linked to the same racket.

Police Coordinating With Multiple States

Police are coordinating with multiple states to trace the full extent of the fraud.