Yogi Govt Unveils Spiritual Logo For Magh Mela 2026 After Mahakumbh Success |

Prayagraj: After the grand and divine success of Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is now preparing to give Magh Mela 2026 an unprecedented and elevated form. As part of these efforts, a logo capturing the essence of Magh Mela has been unveiled at the Chief Minister’s level.

The logo reflects the spiritual significance of chanting, penance, and Kalpavas at the Sangam during the month of Magh. It features the seven energy chakras based on the constellation positions of this period, the sacred Akshaya Vat symbolizing eternal merit, the cosmic journey of Surya Dev and Chandra Dev with the 27 constellations, the Lete Huye Hanuman Mandir, the Sanatan flag representing the expansion of Sanatan Dharma, and elements of environmental harmony, including the presence of Siberian birds at the Sangam.

The inscription “Maghe nimajjanam yatra papam pariharet tatah” highlights the belief that bathing in the month of Magh absolves one of all sins.

Designed by consultants Ajay Saxena and Pragya Ajay on behalf of the Mela Authority, the logo was formally released at the Chief Minister’s level. Its design also mirrors the astrological positions of the Sun and Moon during Magh.

According to astrologer Acharya Hari Krishna Shukla, the 14 phases of the Sun and Moon depicted in the logo represent their precise astronomical positions that determine the timing of the Magh Mela.

Indian astrological calculations state that the Moon completes its cycle across the 27 constellations in about 27.3 days. The dates of the Magh Mela are determined based on these exact celestial movements. The month of Magh begins when the Sun enters Capricorn, and the Moon aligns with the Ashlesha–Purva Phalguni constellation on the full-moon day.

The 14 lunar phases are also believed to influence human life, psychological energy, and spiritual practices. The waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) is considered most conducive for spiritual advancement. The dates for the Magh Snan (holy bath) are chosen through precise alignment of these lunar energies.

The month of Magh is associated with discipline, devotion, and deep spiritual practice, marked by holy bathing, charity, penance, and Kalpavas. Actions performed during this sacred month are believed to promote health, purity, and divine energy.