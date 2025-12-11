UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan In Gorakhpur, Assures Housing & Medical Aid |

Gorakhpur: During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with citizens and heard their grievances at the Janta Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple on Thursday morning, the second consecutive day of his engagement. He assured housing for the needy and committed substantial financial assistance for the treatment of those suffering from serious illnesses.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is dedicated to ensuring that every eligible person receives the benefits of welfare schemes and that all grievances are resolved effectively.

On Thursday morning, the Chief Minister met around 300 people at the Janta Darshan. Moving through the auditorium of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, he listened to each individual’s concerns, accepted their applications, and directed the concerned administrative and police officials to ensure timely, fair, and satisfactory resolution of all complaints.

During the Janta Darshan, a woman raised her housing issue. The Chief Minister assured her that she would be allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and issued immediate instructions to officials. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring permanent housing for every needy family. Another woman sought help for her husband’s medical treatment. CM Yogi assured her that proper treatment should proceed without worry, and funds would be arranged from the discretionary fund. Several others also sought financial assistance for medical care.

The Chief Minister assured them that no one’s treatment would be hindered due to a lack of funds and instructed officials to promptly prepare estimates for high-level treatment so that immediate financial support could be provided upon submission.

Responding to complaints of land grabbing, the Chief Minister directed the police to take strict action against anyone attempting to illegally occupy another’s land. When a woman reported that she was being obstructed from taking possession of her own land, he instructed officials to ensure she was restored to rightful possession.

CM Yogi also directed senior officials to thoroughly investigate cases where eligible individuals are facing obstacles in accessing government schemes and to identify any negligence at any level. He emphasized that officers must act promptly and sensitively in addressing public grievances.