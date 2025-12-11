 Noida International Airport Set To Transform Western UP’s Economy Under CM Yogi’s Leadership
Noida International Airport Set To Transform Western UP’s Economy Under CM Yogi’s Leadership

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Noida International Airport Set to Transform Western UP’s Economy Under CM Yogi’s Leadership | File Image ANI

Jewar: Noida International Airport (NIA) is set to become a prime example of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strong leadership and visionary thinking. This world-class greenfield airport will not only give a new direction to the global connectivity of Delhi-NCR but is also poised to give a new impetus to the economy of Western Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has given top priority to the timely completion of the project, continuously reviewing its progress, so that the farmers and families who have given their land to make this dream a reality can receive maximum benefits.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “Special programs have been implemented to benefit the Project Affected Families (PAF) at the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath”.

This project, implemented under the PPP model and led by Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (YIAPL) and Noida International Airport Ltd. (NIAL), involves the participation of more than 30 reputed companies, including Tata Projects, Indian Oil, and Bird Group. More than 5,000 employment opportunities are being created, including all government benefits such as minimum wage, PF, ESI, and gratuity.

More than 180 candidates have been registered on the online career portal to connect PAF youth with employment. More than 300 young people participated in three special recruitment camps, and offer letters were issued to 24 of them.

Furthermore, to promote skill development, ITI Jewar has been modernized, and courses such as passenger handling and ramp operations are being conducted there. Of the 28 trainees, 24 have successfully secured employment.

In addition, approximately 100 young people from Project Affected Families (PAF) have received training in English and soft skills. All these initiatives are being monitored by a joint committee of NIAL, the district administration, and YIAPL.

Noida International Airport will be a state-of-the-art airport working towards the goal of net-zero emissions, showcasing a perfect blend of Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality.

With an initial annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, this airport will serve as an economic hub for Western Uttar Pradesh. Built under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this airport will not only elevate infrastructure to new heights but also open countless doors of employment and opportunities for the youth of Western UP.

