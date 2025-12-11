UP: Retired Railway Worker In Amethi Loses ₹19.28 Lakh After Sharing Documents In Online Fraud Call

A retired railway employee from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district was allegedly cheated of Rs 19.28 lakh in an online fraud after he shared personal documents with a caller posing as a senior railway official. | Representational Image

Amethi: A retired railway employee from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district was allegedly cheated of Rs 19.28 lakh in an online fraud after he shared personal documents with a caller posing as a senior railway official, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musafirkhana) Atul Kumar Singh said the victim has been identified as Brijmohan, a resident of Pure Bana Majre Baharpur village and a former gangman (trackman) with the Railways. He had retired on October 31 this year.

According to the complaint lodged at Shukul Bazar police station, Brijmohan received a phone call around 10 am on December 8.

The caller claimed that he is calling from the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai and told Brijmohan that his pension needed to be verified and asked him to send all related documents on WhatsApp.

Trusting the caller, Brijmohan shared his documents, following which Rs 19.28 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account through nine online transactions, the DSP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway, he added.

