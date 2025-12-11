Uttar Pradesh Healthcare Boost: Lucknow's KGMU Inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit To Treat Blood Cancer And Critical Diseases

Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurates KGMU’s new Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, offering critical care access for blood cancer and other life-threatening conditions | X - @GovernorofUp

Lucknow, Dec 11: The King George’s Medical University in Lucknow has inaugurated its Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit, enabling the treatment of blood cancer and several other critical diseases within the state.

Governor Anandiben Patel formally launched the unit at the university’s Haematology Department, highlighting that the initiative will especially benefit patients who cannot afford expensive treatment at private centres.

Eight-Bed Modern Unit Equipped With Infection-Control Systems

The newly established eight-bed unit is equipped with modern infection-control features. Special filters have been installed to block airborne fungi and bacteria, ensuring a sterile environment for post-transplant recovery.

Governor Patel noted that bone marrow treatment remains costly, often making it inaccessible for economically weaker patients. With KGMU offering the service, she said many such patients will now receive essential care.

UP Government Allocates ₹1,800 Crore; CSR Funds First Phase

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that the UP government has provided ₹1,800 crore to KGMU in the past year, strengthening overall healthcare infrastructure.

The inauguration programme also saw the presence of Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and Rajashree Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Group, whose foundation funded the ₹2.78-crore first phase of the BMT unit under CSR.

Transplants for Blood Cancer, Thalassemia and Other Critical Diseases

The facility will offer transplants for blood cancer, lymphoma, thalassemia, aplastic anaemia and other critical conditions. An MoU has also been signed for the second phase, under which seven additional wards will be constructed at a cost exceeding ₹3 crore.

Treatment to Be Covered Under Govt Schemes; Affordable Medicine Access Ensured

Officials confirmed that the treatment will be covered under the Prime Minister Relief Fund, Chief Minister Relief Fund, Ayushman Bharat and state schemes for critical illnesses. Medicines will be available at subsidised rates through the hospital’s revolving fund counters.

New Unit to Reduce Patient Load on SGPGI

According to KGMU, the new unit will significantly reduce patient load on SGPGI, the only other major bone marrow transplant centre in the region. The university expects the facility to bring substantial relief to patients arriving from remote districts and neighbouring states.