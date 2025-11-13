 Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow's KGMU Opens New Robotic Operation Theatre Complex At Shatabdi Bhawan To Expand Affordable Robotic Surgeries In State
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow's KGMU Opens New Robotic Operation Theatre Complex At Shatabdi Bhawan To Expand Affordable Robotic Surgeries In State

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has completed construction of a new robotic operation theatre (OT) complex at its Shatabdi Bhawan, marking a major step towards expanding robotic surgery facilities in the state.

Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:12 AM IST
article-image
KGMU inaugurates state-of-the-art robotic OT complex at Shatabdi Bhawan to expand access to affordable robotic surgeries in Uttar Pradesh | File Photo (Representational Image)

Lucknow: The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has completed construction of a new robotic operation theatre (OT) complex at its Shatabdi Bhawan, marking a major step towards expanding robotic surgery facilities in the state.

KGMU becomes one of the few government institutions in Uttar Pradesh—alongside SGPGI and Lohia Institute—offering robotic surgeries at comparatively affordable rates.

Facility To Be Inaugurated Next Week

According to KGMU spokesperson Prof. K.K. Singh, the separate OT complex is set to be inaugurated next week. The move aims to reduce patient waiting times and increase the number of robotic surgeries. While the hospital earlier performed robotic surgeries in general OTs, the dedicated setup is expected to enhance efficiency and precision.

Existing Fees To Remain Unchanged

Prof. Singh clarified that the existing fees will remain unchanged due to high equipment and maintenance costs. He emphasized that robotic surgeries, though technology-assisted, are still performed by skilled surgeons, with robots serving as advanced tools for precision and minimal invasiveness.

Private Hospitals Charge ₹5–30 Lakh For Similar Surgeries

In contrast, private hospitals charge between ₹5 lakh and ₹30 lakh depending on the complexity of the operation.

Two Robotic Systems Operational At KGMU

Currently, KGMU operates two robotic systems—one for general surgery and another at Shatabdi Bhawan. The institution anticipates a rise in the number of surgeries as the new OT becomes functional. Medical experts expect that costs may gradually decline in the coming years as robotic technology becomes more widespread.

Uttar Pradesh Becomes World’s First AI-Driven Governance Pilot Site Under Yogi Adityanath’s...
article-image

KGMU Robotic Surgery Fees:

. Two-port surgery: ₹58,100

. Three-port surgery: ₹79,620

. Four-port surgery: ₹1,08,810

