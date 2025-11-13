 Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Court To Hear Sedition Case Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks On Farmers; Revision Petition Accepted
An Agra court will hear a sedition case against actor and Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Kangana Ranot over her controversial remarks on farmers. Special Judge MP-MLA Lokesh Kumar accepted a revision petition, directing the case to be heard in the lower court that had previously dismissed it. The court had reserved its judgment on November 10 after hearing Kangana’s lawyers.

Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:17 AM IST
Agra court revives sedition case against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for alleged derogatory remarks on farmers; hearing to resume in lower court | File Photo

Charges Filed For Insulting Farmers

Kangana faces charges under Sections 356 and 152 for allegedly insulting farmers. The case was filed by advocate Ramashankar Sharma on September 11, 2024, citing statements Kangana made in an interview on August 26, 2024, which allegedly hurt the sentiments of millions of farmers.

Complaint Cites Offensive Remarks On Farmers

Sharma, a farmer himself, said Kangana’s comments were offensive, equating protesting farmers with killers and extremists. Kangana has also compared some protesters to Khalistani terrorists and made controversial social media posts claiming women joined protests for money.

Controversial Statements On Freedom And Farmers’ Protest

She had further stated that India’s real freedom came only after the Narendra Modi-led government took office in 2014.

Kangana has not appeared in court so far despite six summons. Her remarks previously led to a high-profile incident at Chandigarh airport, where a CISF constable slapped her, citing disrespectful statements about protesting women.

Court’s Decision Rekindles Legal Scrutiny

The case underscores the ongoing legal scrutiny over public statements by prominent personalities on sensitive social issues like farmer protests.

