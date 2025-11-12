 Prayagraj’s 'Sounds Of Kumbh' Album From Mahakumbh Earns Grammy Nomination Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Cultural Vision
Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj not only became a spiritual spectacle but also a global cultural milestone. Celebrating this extraordinary event, the album “Sounds of Kumbh” has now earned a nomination for the Best Global Music Album at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
The Grammy-nominated “Sounds of Kumbh” album, inspired by Prayagraj Mahakumbh, blends mantras and modern soundscapes to capture India’s spiritual essence | File Photo

Lucknow, November 12: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj not only became a spiritual spectacle but also a global cultural milestone. Celebrating this extraordinary event, the album “Sounds of Kumbh” has now earned a nomination for the Best Global Music Album at the 68th Grammy Awards.

An Immersive Sonic Tribute To Mahakumbh’s Spiritual Energy

Conceptualized by singer-composer Siddhant Bhatia, the album features 12 tracks and the talents of nearly 50 artists from India and abroad. It captures the spiritual and cultural essence of the 45-day festival held in January–February, which drew millions of devotees from across the world.

Blending Tradition With Modern Soundscapes

Blending live recordings from the ghats of Prayagraj with ancient mantras and binaural beats, “Sounds of Kumbh” transforms the sights and sounds of the Mahakumbh into a unique auditory experience, showcasing India’s rich heritage on a global platform.

Global Recognition For Faith, Culture, And Innovation

This recognition reflects not only the festival’s grandeur but also the seamless planning and support provided under CM Yogi’s leadership, making Prayagraj a beacon of faith, culture, and innovation.

